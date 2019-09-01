Has anyone seen summer?

You can’t imagine my surprise the other day when someone said that summer was almost over. Over? Really? I mean it just started yesterday.
One of my shotgun buddies at a gun company asked me the other day if I had any big hunting trips lined up for this fall.
“Well, it’s a little early for that, don’t you think? We just got done with spring gobbler season,” I said.
“Larry, that was three months ago, next week is September,” he said.
Well, nobody told me.
I know we had some hot days and I did the beach thing with the family on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and I had to mow a lot of grass, but I thought we had weeks and weeks to go till the end of summer. For hunters, summer is a vacation and a rest that we enjoy while wishing it was over and fall would come.
Summer is the time for the bucks to grow their horns (antlers), the grouse and the turkeys to raise their broods and the ducks and geese get ready to fly south. Squirrels come out of the summer lull and begin to cut the hickory nuts and remind us that it is almost time. The rabbits are growing in the thickets and while they are dodging the foxes and the hawks they practice the runs they will make when the beagles get on their trail.
Hunters tend to get fat and lazy during summer and think (like me) they have all the time in the world to get ready for fall and another hunting season. Sad to say, my brothers and sisters in camo, you don’t. If summer is almost over, that can only mean one thing.
It’s time for hunting season!
Those of you who have followed these pages know that every year I caution you about going over and checking your tree stands. You serious bow hunters have already been through the drill of dragging stands out of storage and placing them in select locations, but have you really checked them over? Are all the nuts and bolts tightened and in good shape? Did you replace that frayed strap from last year? (I didn’t think so.) Is your safety harness in order?
Do not even think of getting into an elevated stand without a safety harness pilgrim. One of the best is the Hunter Safety System (www.huntersafetysystem.com). If you hunt from a tree stand and do not have a safety harness, go online and check out this product today.
Do it.
For bow hunters, I’m not even going to mention that you should be spending an hour or so every evening shooting your bow, right? And of course you have been over your arrows and broadheads and everything is in good shape.
In many states, dove season starts next week. For shotgunners, summer is a time when you can spend time on clays at the sporting clays or trap and skeet range to be a little more ready for the speedsters that rocket by you on the dove field. Maybe, like many of us, you figure that you would be more successful in the field with a new shotgun. For some of you new to this column, it may be possible that you have never heard of Case’s Shotgun Theorem Number 1, which reads in part, “You can never have enough shotguns.” Enough said.
Most of us who hunt don’t think of this when we talk about hunting gear, but it is important. First, do you have a license for this year? Some states’ hunting licenses are good for a calendar year, and some run for a year after the date of purchase. Check yours.
Believe me when I tell you that the DNR and Fish and Game offices will get calls the day before squirrel or deer season opens wanting to get little Johnny in a Hunter Education Class so he can get his license. Many of these same callers will then become indignant when they are told that no class is available just now, as they have been offered for the last month or so. Getting a Hunter Education Card for those who need it takes a little prior planning. This isn’t just for the kids. Are you planning a hunt to one of the western states this fall? Most states in the west now require a Hunter Education Card no matter what your age.
All of you experienced hunters out there know that there is a lot more to do in getting ready for this fall, and once again space does not allow me. Take your time, go over your gear, check your hunting spots and tell yourself you will do everything possible to have a safe and enjoyable hunting season this year. Here we go!