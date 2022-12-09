The question was only worth asking after going to a video review.
Who is the fastest member of the Class AA state champion Independence Patriots football team?
It depends on who you ask.
Some will say it’s running back Judah Price, who showed off his speed with a Super Six-record 94-yard touchdown run the Patriots’ 42-7 win against Herbert Hoover last Friday in Wheeling.
Many will counter with quarterback Trey Bowers, who has shown his speed as receiver in 2021 and again at quarterback in 2022.
What about linebacker Jordan Harvey?
OK, Harvey is not known as a speed merchant. That is, until you pop in the tape of his 45-yard scoop-and-score against North Marion in the Class AA semifinals.
He scooped up the fumble after the strip sack by Colton Miller and rumbled 45 yards for the touchdown. It almost looked like somebody set the tape at a higher speed. The big guy was moving.
“That’s probably the fastest I’ve ever seen Jordan run,” Bowers said Friday during a press conference before the school’s pep rally and celebration. “He’d probably come close to me. He was flying on that run.”
“I was sub-4 40 (40-yard dash in under four seconds) on that,” Harvey interjected.
He was a repeat first-team all-stater, one of six members of the Patriots squad to repeat as first-team all-stater.
Harvey was named captain of the Class AA first-team defense, joining Price to form a rare duo of two players from the same school being named captains of the first-team all-state squad. and it allows him to leave a historical footnote of his own on the newly rewritten record book at Independence.
All three of the Patriots’ linebackers finished with huge seasons — Derrick Hypes leading the team in total tackles, Chandler Johnson with six sacks against North Marion, likely a school record (he finished with 17 on the season), but it was Harvey who led the way.
That Harvey was able to outrun anyone on the team, let alone repeat as a first team all-stater surely makes him the epitome of the team’s moniker “Coal Camp Tough.”
Playing through a meniscus injury, Harvey was never healthy but he still finished just south of 90 tackles for the season. He flashed his defensive greatness in the postseason.
He had three sacks (11 for the season) against Fairmont. He had the scoop-and-score against North Marion. He had eight tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss in the championship victory against Herbert Hoover.
Harvey said the thought of not playing never entered his mind, until he was forced to sit the season finale at Wyoming East.
“This is my last year, I didn’t want to go out and end up missing half my senior season because of something like that there,” Harvey said. “It was a big thing. I was in a lot of pain for most of the time, but these guys helped me a lot and in practice, limiting my reps. They kept my head up a lot of the time because there were points in the season where I felt like giving up and feel like I had the world on my shoulders. Guys like Trey (Bowers) helped me keep my mind right. Chandler and D (Hypes) were a big part of tha, too, taking a lot of the load off my shoulders. It was a great feeling having guys like that supporting me through the process.”
Besides the state title and a 25-1 record over the last two seasons, the scoop-and-score will live on for Harvey.
“For sure the scoop-and-score, right in front of our home crowd in my last home game I’ll ever have here before I have to start paying to get in the gate,” Harvey said. “Being able to do that in front of a packed crowd like it was when we played North Marion, right there in the situation with four seconds left in the half and how big of a touchdown it was to put us at 50 points in one half. It was great all around for the community and it’s my favorite memory.”
Community has been a big component of the state championship and that fact wasn’t lost on Harvey.
“It’s a great feeling, making this community proud, seeing that banner down there at the stop light at Sophia, having all these people come up to us and congratulate us, whether it’s our teachers or our fellow students,” Harvey said. “It’s just a real special feeling. I think it’s just now starting to kick in that we won a state championship.”
Who is the fastest Patriot?
“Me, obviously,” Harvey said, laughing.
“I don’t know, we’ll have to see,” Bowers said. “Maybe we’ll go out (to the football field) one day and find out.”
Don’t count out Harvey if he recovers a fumble.
l l l
During the rally Friday Price, who had long blonde locks during the season, had all his hair cut off by a barber to the delight of classmates, especially the football players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.