Jacob Hart graduated in 2017 as the only four-time state champion ever at Independence High School. Only 24 wrestlers in West Virginia history can say they did that.
Josh Hart, a senior looking for his first state title, will never be able to join his brother on that list. He does, however, have something to throw in his face.
Josh celebrated Raleigh County's return to out-of-state competition on Dec. 10 by winning the 195-pound championship at the Indian Classic in Kingsport, Tenn.
For all his accomplishments, Jacob never made it to the top of the podium in four trips to Tennessee. And Josh will gladly remind him of it.
"I tease him about that probably every day," Josh Hart said with a laugh last Friday.
Hart had just added another championship to his senior season, the 190-pound title at the inaugural Fallen Heroes Tournament. He went 10-0 over the two-day event and stands at 23-1 on the season.
Multiple state titles may be out of the question, but Hart is wrestling like he plans to go out a champion.
It started at the Washington Elite Opener in the Eastern Panhandle. The Patriots had watched the Independence football team win the Class AA state championship in Wheeling the night before. Wrestling up at 215, Hart went 4-1, his only loss to Wheeling Park's Erick Brothers Jr., the two-time reigning Class AAA state champion.
He has since won 21 straight matches, including a perfect day at the Jason Eades Memorial in Point Pleasant.
Hart said preparation has begun to yield results.
"It's mainly just been spending enough time with the coaches and having all those guys in the mat room," he said. "I've been getting beat up on a lot the last couple of years and it's finally starting to pay off."
Among those coaches has been Jacob, who is aiding his younger brother and others this season. Jacob was a 182-pounder when he won his fourth and final state championship.
"I've spent a lot of time in there with my brother, so I've gotten a lot better on top," Hart said. "That makes life a lot easier."
"The guy believes in the system in front of him," Independence coach Cliff Warden said. "He doesn't do a whole lot, but the three or four things he does, he does really well."
Hart's biggest test of this first month will come this week in Pennsylvania at the Powerade Tournament, regarded as the toughest tournament in the wrestling-rich Keystone State. The tournament runs Wednesday through Friday.
Hart (189) will be joined by teammates Judah Price, freshman Jesse Adams (160) and junior Dillon Perdue (107), if Perdue is healthy enough after the injury that ended his weekend a day early at the Fallen Heroes Tournament.
Price (10-0) is seeded eighth at 152.
Hart won his first region championship last season at 195, a win that secured the team title for the Patriots. But the ending was not what he anticipated — Hart was 0-2 at the state tournament.
That makes clear his goal for 2023.
"Hopefully to do a lot better at the state tournament," he said.
"Last year I spent a lot of time worrying about all this other stuff and all the other tournaments. But there's really only one that I care about right now, and that's (the state tournament)."
And therein lies the heart of his focus.
"Just getting better," Hart said. "Get as good as I can, to hopefully go out and win it."
