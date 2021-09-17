CHARMCO — Cole Vandall ran for two touchdowns and threw for two and Class A co-No. 12 Greenbrier West dominated Webster County 58-6.

It was the 100th career win for Greenbrier West coach Toby Harris. He has 87 with the Cavaliers and 13 with Oak Hill.

The Cavaliers' 50 first-half points set a team record. The previous record was 49 against Midland Trail in 2010.

Ty Nickell carried eight times for 143 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 57 yards. West (3-1) outgained the Highlanders 424-135. All of Webster's yards came on the ground.

West will be off next week before traveling to Meadow Bridge on Oct. 1. The Highlanders (0-3) will host Richwood on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WC     6     0     0     0     —     6

GW     26     24     0     8     —     58

First quarter

GW: Ty Nickell 1 run (Jacob Nutter kick), 11:18.

GW: Cole Vandall 26 run (kick failed), 6:37.

WC: Conner Bell 90 kickoff return (run failed), 6:24.

GW: Nickell 57 run (Nutter kick), 5:13.

GW: Chase McClung 61 pass from Vandall (kick failed), 3:21.

Second quarter

GW: Colby Winnings 4 pass from Vandall (kick failed), 11:56.

GW: Chase Franklin 1 run (run failed), 2:48.

GW: Vandall 19 run (run failed), 7:05.

GW: Jayden Robinson 1 run (run failed), :16.

Fourth quarter

GW: Moses Gray 6 run (Evan Vandall run), 3:39.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WC: Isaac Snyder 6-40, Codi Williamson 5-31, Bell 10-24, Rayden Triplett 4-15, Payton McCourt 11-10, Isaac Cutlip 3-9, Carl Mustoe 1-5, Darren Barnette 1-1; GW: Nickell 8-143, Vandall 3-49, Brandon Poticher 6-39, Lilly 8-32, Robinson 6-31, Gray 4-21, Marcus Adkins 3-11, Roy Loudermilk 3-7, E. Vandall 1-2, Franklin 1-1.

PASSING — WC: McCourt 0-9-2-0; GW: C. Vandall 5-6-0-88, Tucker Lilly 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — WC: none; GW: McClung 1-61, Trent Parker 1-15, Robinson 1-10, Winnings 1-4, Lilly 1-(-2).

