CHARMCO — Cole Vandall ran for two touchdowns and threw for two and Class A co-No. 12 Greenbrier West dominated Webster County 58-6.
It was the 100th career win for Greenbrier West coach Toby Harris. He has 87 with the Cavaliers and 13 with Oak Hill.
The Cavaliers' 50 first-half points set a team record. The previous record was 49 against Midland Trail in 2010.
Ty Nickell carried eight times for 143 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 57 yards. West (3-1) outgained the Highlanders 424-135. All of Webster's yards came on the ground.
West will be off next week before traveling to Meadow Bridge on Oct. 1. The Highlanders (0-3) will host Richwood on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WC 6 0 0 0 — 6
GW 26 24 0 8 — 58
First quarter
GW: Ty Nickell 1 run (Jacob Nutter kick), 11:18.
GW: Cole Vandall 26 run (kick failed), 6:37.
WC: Conner Bell 90 kickoff return (run failed), 6:24.
GW: Nickell 57 run (Nutter kick), 5:13.
GW: Chase McClung 61 pass from Vandall (kick failed), 3:21.
Second quarter
GW: Colby Winnings 4 pass from Vandall (kick failed), 11:56.
GW: Chase Franklin 1 run (run failed), 2:48.
GW: Vandall 19 run (run failed), 7:05.
GW: Jayden Robinson 1 run (run failed), :16.
Fourth quarter
GW: Moses Gray 6 run (Evan Vandall run), 3:39.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WC: Isaac Snyder 6-40, Codi Williamson 5-31, Bell 10-24, Rayden Triplett 4-15, Payton McCourt 11-10, Isaac Cutlip 3-9, Carl Mustoe 1-5, Darren Barnette 1-1; GW: Nickell 8-143, Vandall 3-49, Brandon Poticher 6-39, Lilly 8-32, Robinson 6-31, Gray 4-21, Marcus Adkins 3-11, Roy Loudermilk 3-7, E. Vandall 1-2, Franklin 1-1.
PASSING — WC: McCourt 0-9-2-0; GW: C. Vandall 5-6-0-88, Tucker Lilly 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — WC: none; GW: McClung 1-61, Trent Parker 1-15, Robinson 1-10, Winnings 1-4, Lilly 1-(-2).