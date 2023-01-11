The second half of the season got off to about as positive a start as could be hoped for WVU Tech’s wrestling team. But no way is coach Joel Harris fooled.
There’s plenty of work to do.
“We’re still a very young group,” Harris said Wednesday after the Golden Bears racked up dual wins over Bluefield University and Patrick & Henry Community College in their home debut. “We started this year with 10 freshmen. We still have a lot to learn, but they’ve been working hard. We’ve had a lot of fun this year.”
Winning is fun, and the Golden Bears did plenty of that Wednesday night. They defeated Patrick & Henry 34-18 and capped the night with a 47-6 win over Bluefield.
Neither team was able to field a full team — and it was the same for Tech — so the wins have to be kept in perspective. A 16-1 technical fall for Tech’s Drake de la Cruz over Zachary Silver was the only match contested against Bluefield.
On the other hand, five of the seven matches Tech wrestled ended in victory.
The team is definitely young, but there at least is consistency.
“We finished the first semester with everybody coming back for the second semester,” Harris said. “They’re eligible, they’re working hard, they’re having a good time. and we’re getting better.”
There is improvement, at least on the surface. The win over Patrick & Henry was the Golden Bears’ first home dual victory since Feb. 13, 2020, against Bluefield.
“Any time you have a lot of freshmen in the lineup starting, it takes a while,” Harris said. “They’re showing up every day to practice, and they do what we ask them to do and they work hard. They’ve been around every practice, and every weightlifting session and conditioning session, they’re there.
“And it’s coming. We’re heading in the right direction. I think probably this is the best — at this point in the season — is probably the best this program has been for a while and I think things look real good for the future.”
One way he plans to get there is to recruit locally. The area has established programs in Independence and Greenbrier West — Harris’ alma mater where he took over as coach for his dad Toby in 1995 — a historic program in Shady Spring and arguably the state’s most rapidly rising program in Woodrow Wilson.
There are local high school graduates on the current roster, including Liberty heavyweight Jeff Bowles, Woodrow’s Jackson Evans, Oak Hill’s Maxwell Underwood and Greenbrier East’s Jacob Thomas and Zach Mullins.
Even Harris’ assistant, Logan Robertson, is a Greenbrier West graduate who wrestled at Tech when Harris was an assistant to former head coach Dustin Stough. Last season, Robertson won an NCWA national championship at 144 pounds for Liberty University.
“The program is definitely on the rise,” said Thomas, who was honored as a senior after the night’s first dual, a quick 12-11 Patrick & Henry win over Bluefield.
“Coach Harris is making the program all the better. New recruits coming in. More bodies in the practice room just makes for a better team. and a lot of the local wrestlers are seeing improvements the team’s making, like tonight.
“I just thank coach Harris for everything he’s done for me and the start of this program. I’m glad I can be a leader for it.”
The local attraction was evident Wednesday with nearly a full house in the stands at Van Meter Gymnasium.
“And I think that’s only going to get better,” Harris said. “One of my goals is to bring in more of these local, talented wrestlers. We want some guys from all the local teams. That way that brings in fans from those different areas. Eventually we want to be able to pack this gym with people from all corners of the county and the coalfields.
“Amazing crowd,” Thomas said. “It helps the local community know more about wrestling and the program and what wrestling has to offer. It’s great for local teams and local youth to come see college wrestling and how much the program is on the rise.”
The Golden Bears will be back in action Friday at St. Andrews in Laurinburg, N.C., to take on the Knights and Allen University.
They will return home Sunday, Jan. 29, against Bluefield State.
Wednesday’s results
Patrick & Henry 12, Bluefield 11
125: Karon Smith (B) 18-2 technical fall over Hunter Fulp
133: Trey Kratko (PH) via forfeit
165: Jesus Jimenez (PH) via forfeit
174: Zachary Silver (B) def. Jake Knight via fall
Double forfeits at 141, 149, 157, 184, 197, 285
WVU Tech 34, Patrick & Henry 18
125: Hunter Fulp (PH) via forfeit
133: Zach Mullins (T) def. Trey Kratko via fall
141: Kirk Smitherman (T) via forfeit
157: Cameron Griffith (T) via forfeit
165: Nicholas De Silva (T) def. Jesus Jimenez via fall
174: Drake de la Cruz (T) 16-1 technical fall over Jake Knight
184: Isaiha Casto (T) 17-2 techincal fall over Josh Wright
197: Tony Ray (PH) def. Jacob Thomas via fall
285: Jeff Bowles (T) def. Jaheim Jackson via fall
Double forfeit at 149
WVU Tech 47, Bluefield 6
125: Karon Smith (B) via forfeit
133: Kirk Smitherman (T) via forfeit
141: Zach Mullins (T) via forfeit
157: Cameron Griffin (T) via forfeit
165: Shannon Fray (T) via forfeit
174: Drake de la Cruz (T) 16-1 technical fall over Zachary Silver
184: Isaiha Casto (T) via forfeit
197: Jackson Evans (T) via forfeit
285: Jeff Bowles (T) via forfeit
