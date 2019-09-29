Fall mornings in West Virginia are typically cool and crisp.
That was not the case Saturday when the harriers hit the ground running at the Access Health Shady Spring Invitational Cross Country meet at Little Beaver State Park.
Fighting very warm temperatures that rose above 80 degrees, Shady Spring freshman Jaedan Holstein and PikeView junior, Erin O’Sullivan blitzed their respective fields, leading their teams in the process to the boys and girls titles.
“Today is extremely rewarding because it is the first time that both the (Shady Spring) middle school and high school have hosted a meet together,” Shady Spring head coach Eric Lawson said.
“This is the first win we have posted in high school in a while. Definitely a momentum builder. Our boys are starting to believe in themselves.”
Holstein opened some eyes with a strong finish to start the season at the Chick-Fil-A event in August. The athletic freshman has rode that momentum to now capture his second meet title after coming in first at the Wendy’s PikeView Invitational a week ago.
“It was really hot earlier and my legs weren’t feeling good at first,” Holstein said. “I got used to it, started striding longer and got a good run in today.”
While Holstein was leading the pack to the finish, his teammates were doing their part behind him to secure the overall win.
“Jaedan runs fabulous, week in and week out.” Lawson said. “Your number one runner can make or break you, but two through six, that is what makes or breaks your team for real. We have seniors, freshman and juniors that are all meshing together and we are coming together really well.”
Along with Holstein, Colton Meadows (11), Grey Hazuka (12), Colton Testerman (14) and Daniel Smith (18) combined for the Shady Spring win.
After coming up just short in some recent events, Hazuka expressed what it meant to capture the first place trophy on the Tiger’s home course.
“We have worked really hard on our course and to come away with the win today is awesome,” Hazuka said. “We have finished second the last three meets, so it was time for us to finally get one. Today’s win is really special.”
PikeView (66) finished second behind Shady (47), while Clay County (98) took third, Wyoming East (111) edged Oak Hill (111) for fourth on the tie-breaker.
Trey Stanley (Richwood) was second in the individual competition. Braden Ward (PikeView) was third, Jack Haverty (Clay County) fourth and Seth Crosier (Oak Hill) was fifth. Lavon McClarrin (Bluefield) was sixth, Brandon Tuckwiller (Greenbrier East) seventh, Logan Keaton (PikeView) eighth, Andrea Skeens (Sherman) was ninth and Gage Drummond (PikeView) was tenth.
O’Sullivan, the No. 2 ranked runner in the state by RunWV.com, dominated the field in the girls race, out-distancing the field by almost four minutes.
“I felt good. The only negatives today was it was really hot and I have had some foot pain,” O’Sullivan explained. “I was also a little tired, but I am glad those things didn’t stop me. I felt really strong through the whole race, even through the second mile. Normally in middle school that would have been my weakness, but I am learning to get through that and its nice to see my training show up in a race.”
Jillian Hager (4), Autumn Richardson (12), Katherine Webb (17) and Taylor Mooney (21) combined for the PikeView win.
“The girls have worked really hard. They are young and they are driven,” PikeView head coach Tara Angell said about her girls strong finish. “Their main goal is to keep a white back in their eyes and keep their heads up. Try to run in that thin black line, keeping one of our teammates on our back, that is how you rack up team points.”
PikeView (44) was followed by Greenbrier East (64), Clay County (77), Wyoming East (86) and Shady Spring (97).
Colleen Lookabill (Wyoming East) took second place individually, while Celina Humphrey (Clay County) was third, Victoria Parks (Greenbrier East) was fifth and Britney Cochran (Westside) sixth. Abigail Londeree (Greenbrier East) was seventh, Lauren Persinger (Shady Spring) eighth, Chloe Honaker (Independence) ninth and Emma Kesterson (Greenbrier East) rounded out the top-10.
Park Middle School won the boys middle school event and finished second in the girls competition.
Bria Donatelli (Park) won the girls individual race, while Brandon Canaday (Park) won the boys race.
Saturday was the first high school meet hosted by Shady Spring in a while according to Lawson who applauded the help received by Little Beaver State Park.
“Little Beaver State Park has been more than accommodating. This week they mowed everything we had mowed today and they took down all of the gates that we needed. They just went above and beyond to help us put this meet together.”
