Hard work pays off for N.C. State-bound McKinney

Independence’s Michael McKinney made official what many have known for over two years when he signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at North Carolina State.
He had committed to N.C. State the summer of his sophomore year but could not sign a NLI until Wednesday.
It was a long wait to put his signature on the all-important document so there was a lot of relief when he finally did.
“It means everything,” he said with a satisfied sigh of relief. “It just shows that everything I’ve ever done, all the hard work, all the long nights, the early mornings, it’s all paid off.”
McKinney’s dedication to his craft includes waking at 4:30 a.m. to go hit before school.
And it helped the slick fielding shortstop earn first team all-state honors during a junior season in which he helped lead the Patriots to the state tournament at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
McKinney hit .430 for the season with a team-best five home runs and he added eight doubles, with 41 runs, 35 RBIs and he stole 13 bases.
The decision to play at North Carolina State came early and McKinney never wavered on his choice.
“The great competition they play and the conference (ACC) there in, I just like to challenge myself, so I liked that,” McKinney said. “The coaches, I love them. It’s a huge family atmosphere. That’s a big thing so that’s what did it.”
Coach Scott Cuthbert said McKinney’s signing is the realization of a dream McKinney told him he had when he joined the Patriots program.
“Since he’s been here Michael has worked hard and he is a great kid,” Cuthbert said. “He’s done everything we asked. I’m really happy for him.
“When he walked in his dream was to go to a Division I program, and he’s been the one that's been able to make that happen. He’s worked in the offseason. He plays hard every day whether it’s been good or bad. He’s a good teammate.”
At N.C. State it is expected that McKinney will continue his role as a shortstop.
In baseball parlance, he is nearly at a five-tool level already.
He reaches the measurables like bat speed and arm strength that mark the prototypical Division I baseball player.
“Michael is a phenomenal athlete and he’s become a real solid fielder,” Cuthbert said. “He’s got that unusual combination of speed, size and power. And that’s kind of the way the game is going now. Once they get him there the sky is the limit.”
McKinney is also coming off a high-level summer travel season that saw him hit over .400 against some of the top recruits on the eastern seaboard.
Before he gets to North Carolina State, McKinney said there is some unfinished business still on the table.
“I just want to finish what we didn’t get to last year,” McKinney said, noting that the Patriots were eliminated in the semifinals of the Class AA state tournament. “I feel like we let a lot of people down. We didn’t play at our best. This year I hope we all come out with a vengeance. I hope we go undefeated honestly.”
There was a small cadre of area Little League players who were on hand for the signing Wednesday.
Baseball has long been the trademark sport at Independence.
“Our kids go back and help some of the younger ones and they kind of look up to these guys,” Cuthbert said. “It’s really fun to kind of watch that develop over the years.”
Now they have a Division I baseball player to look up to as well.