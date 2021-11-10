Hard work pays off for N.C. State-bound McKinney

Dave Morrison/For The Register-Herald

Independence's Michael McKinney, seated third from left, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play baseball at North Carolina State. Seated with him are, from left, brother Tyler McKinney, father Kevin McKinney, mother Anita McKinney, sister Kimber McKinney and sister Haley McKinney. Standing are, from left, assistant coach and brother Shawn McKinney, head coach Scott Cuthbert, assistant coach Mark Cuthbert and assistant coach Mark Ward.