Greenbrier West and Williamstown each have storied football programs with numerous trips to the postseason playoffs. However, the two stalwarts have never met on the gridiron.
That all changes tonight when the No. 4 rated Cavaliers host the No. 5-rated Yellow Jackets in the quarterfinals of the state high school football playoffs.
“Williamstown is a really good football team. I went up and watched them (last) Friday night,” Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris said. “You can’t make mistakes against them, that is the key. We have to take care of the football and we can’t turn the ball over.”
The Yellow Jackets are no stranger to the postseason having made the playoffs every year since 2002. They are led by a group of seniors that have compiled a 34-13 record over their career.
Since 2002, Williamstown has won two state titles (2008 and 2014) and finished runner-up six times. After finishing runner-up to Moorefield in 2003, the next five runner-up finishes (2005, 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2018) came at the hands of Class A power, Wheeling Central.
The Jackets are led by head coach Terry Smith in his 16th season. The veteran coach has compiled a record of 163-40 and had guided the Yellow Jackets to seven of their eight championship game appearances.
After dropping the 2019 season opener to he Maroon Knights, the Yellow Jackets (9-2) ripped off eight wins in a row before dropping a 20-7 game to No. 1-rated Doddridge County, being plagued by five turnovers in the loss.
In round one of the playoffs, Williamstown showed no ill-effects of that loss in a 42-0 thrashing of Tug Valley.
Senior Ty Moore leads the ground attack for the Yellow Jackets with 1,514 yards and 19 touchdowns during the regular season. Williamstown has also been effective through the air behind quarterback Brayden Modesitt who threw for 1,246 yards and 11 scores.
Modesitt’s top target has been Eric Brown who has 34 grabs for 473 yards.
“(Williamstown) has a nice quarterback and he throws the ball really well,” Harris said. “He has some good receivers also, so we will have to be on our toes in the passing game.”
In the playoff win over Tug Valley, Moore carried the ball 16 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Modesitt, on the other hand, completed 8-of-11 passes for 103 yards and also had two touchdowns.
Defensively, Williamstown held the Panthers to 88 yards on 30 carries and had four interceptions.
“We are a little bit bigger than them, but they are really quick and aggressive and they are really well coached. We will have to play our best,” Harris said.
Greenbrier West (10-1) has been no mystery on offense using a powerful rushing attack to roll past the competition. The Cavaliers enter tonight’s game on an eight-game win streak.
Noah Brown has been the workhorse for the Cavaliers carrying the ball 259 times for 1,962 yards and 25 touchdowns. With 38 yards tonight, Brown can become just the second back at Greenbrier West to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark for the season.
Quarterback Kaiden Pack and running back Cole McClung have added over 500 yards apiece on the ground, while Levi Weikle had tallied over 400 yards.
Although West doesn’t throw the ball often, Pack has been effective when called upon. The junior signal caller has thrown for over 500 yards and six touchdowns.
Last week against Tygarts Valley in round one of the playoffs, Pack was 11-for-16 passing for 65 yards and two scores. He also ran for 93 yards and two more touchdowns. Brown had 15 carries for 143 yards and also had two touchdowns.
Zack McClung led the defense with 10 tackles and Kyle Holliday had two tackles for loss.
“We have to stop (Williamstown’s) backs,” senior lineman Isaac Brown said. “Their line is really good and their backs are good too. It is going to be hard-nosed football.”
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981