Woodrow Wilson softball coach Tony Maiolo celebrated his birthday at the Flying Eagles complex Wednesday and pitcher Aubrey Smallwood brought the grandest gift of all.
The smoke-throwing sophomore had a career-high 20 strikeouts and struck out the first 10 Greenbrier West hitters she faced in a 4-0 victory. Smallwood was virtually unhittable, allowing just a sharp single by her circle counterpart Brilee Redden, and ran her strikeout total to 270 on the season.
“She got me 20 strikeouts. That’s a pretty good gift right there,” Maiolo said.
She had struck out 19 batters in two other games this season.
“I went into today with a clean mindset,” Smallwood said. “My rise ball was real good today, my curveball was real good today. I just felt like I had a good day on the mound completely. I felt good knowing my defense would have my back if they did (make contact).”
The only out recorded in the field by Woodrow defenders was a fly ball by Redden, the only Cavalier to put the ball in play for the Cavaliers.
“She is an awesome pitcher,” said Greenbrier West’s Preslee Treadway, who leads the area with six home runs. “All of her pitches were there; we just couldn’t get on the ball. I think her rise ball (was her most effective pitch). Every time I swung I was like, ‘Oh, man.’ She definitely got me a few times with that.”
Seeing Smallwood is exactly what coach Tony Hinkle wanted for his young team.
“We were looking so forward to it. We were really hoping to see her the first time we saw them,” Hinkle said, noting the first matchup, an 8-0 Cavaliers victory March 27 when Smallwood did not pitch. “We needed to see that. In 19 games, that’s by far the best pitcher we’ve faced. You’ve got to make adjustments. It takes some time. You can’t get better if you don’t face the best. ”
Smallwood threw just 10 pitches on the first inning registering three strikeouts, the first three of what would be 10 straight. She knew before she registered the first strikeout of the night that she was on top of her game.
“I knew I was on from the start when everything was working for me,” Smallwood said. “I struggled yesterday so I knew I was due. I knew I had to warm up better than I did yesterday. After I threw the first couple of pitches of the game, I knew I was just going to be on tonight.”
“When she is on like that, she is hard to hit for sure,” Maiolo said. “We’ve rested her between some games, but we’ve pitched her some in back-to-back games and I think she’s gotten stronger in these last few games pitching a few in a row.”
The Flying Eagles stuck to a plan early of resting Smallwood between starts, allowing some other pitchers to get some work. But Maiolo said the team wants to prepare the talented 10th grader for the rigors of the postseason, which starts at Princeton in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Monday at 6:30 p.m.
In the meantime, the Eagles bats and some fortuitous opportunities allowed them to score early and score enough, which is not much when your starting pitcher is pelting the strike zone with abandon as Smallwood did Wednesday.
Jazzy Daubert got it started when she led off the game reaching on a base hit that just eluded the second baseman in the hole between second and first. She stole second base and then scored on an error when the throw to first baseman to get Brooke Bird, who had grounded to short, sailed over the first baseman’s head.
“That’s what we are hoping to do in this sectional tournament, jump on (opponents) early and score a run or two,” Maiolo said.
That really would be all Smallwood would need.
The Flying Eagles added two in the third when Daubert reached on an error by the right fielder on a ball that was fading toward the foul line. Smallwood then cracked a triple scoring Daubert, who was 2-for-4 and scored two of the Flying Eagles four runs.
Smallwood’s courtesy runner, Bria Blume, scored on a passed ball. Woodrow scored a final run in the sixth on an error.
The Cavaliers committed three errors in the game.
“We’ve had three what you would call bad games, counting this one, and in all three that’s what killed us,” Hinkle said. “It just seems like we make a couple, and it just keeps going. We will tighten that up.”
West’s Redden probably deserved a better fate. She was burned by a couple errors and none of the four runs were earned. She gave up just three hits and three walks and struck out 13.
Smallwood was impressed.
“That pitcher, she’s a great pitcher,” Smallwood said. “And a freshman, too. That’s huge. She is going to be really, really good and really tough next year. I knew they were a good team, especially from the last score.”
Greenbrier West (18-2) will visit PikeView for a regular season game Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
GW 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
WW 102 001 x — 4 4 0
Pitchers and catchers — GW: Brilee Redden and Julia Herndon; WW: Aubrey Smallwood and Alexis Smith. WP — Smallwood (7IP 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 20K, 92 pitches 68 strikes). LP – Redden (6IP 4H 4R 0ER 3BB 13K). Hitting – GW: Redden 1-3. WW: Jazzy Daubert 2-4 (2 runs), Smallwood 1-2 (3B, RBI), Bria Blume (run), Presley Bailey (run), Alexis Smith 1-3.
