Talk about a happy birthday.
Summers County avenged last year's regional loss on the same floor, defeating host Mingo Central 50-36 in a Class A Region 3 co-final Thursday to return to the state tournament.
Gracie Harvey scored 13 points and Maggie Stover added 10 for the Bobcats.
The win came on Summers head coach Chad Meador's birthday.
Addie Smith was the leading scorer for the Miners with 13 points.
The Bobcats (16-7) take the No. 6 seed into next week's state tournament. They will face No. 3 St. Marys Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. The winner will face the Wyoming East-Charleston Catholic in the semifinals Friday at 9:30 a.m.