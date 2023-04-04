Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, recently handed a fresh three-year contract extension, has his work cut out for him.
The Thundering Herd is coming off a bounce-back season that saw MU battle down to the wire for the Sun Belt Conference regular season title and Taevion Kinsey take his place among the program’s all-timers as the top scorer in school history.
Since blowing a late lead on the final day of the regular season there has not been much worth celebrating for Marshall, however. The Herd was promptly booted out of the SBC tournament in its first game by Texas State and didn’t participate in any postseason tournaments, invitational or pay-to-play, and to make matters somehow worse we more recently got the news that there will be a 7-foot-1 hole in MU’s frontcourt next season.
Micah Handlogten, last season’s Sun Belt Freshman of the Year who was the national leader among freshmen in rebounds and second nationally among freshmen in blocks, announced late last week that he intends to transfer from Marshall. A quick search of the official Herd men’s basketball roster – which has been updated to reflect the 2023-2024 season on MU’s athletics website – shows Handlogten has already been scrubbed from the list.
That means Marshall will have to replace its leading scorer – not just last season but of all-time – as well as an elite rebounder and rim protector. The good news is that Andy Taylor, who probably would have been the best player in the SBC last season if not for Kinsey, is still listed on the Herd roster along with significant contributors Kam Curfman and Obinna Anochili-Killen.
There are also some guys listed who have played some ball in the past for the Herd. Trouble is they got boatraced by a freshman on the depth chart last season and would be a significant downgrade going forward.
D’Antoni is far from a high-level recruiting savant, but he has pulled some diamonds from the rough in the past and for Marshall’s sake he needs to do it again. Same goes for the transfer portal – D’Antoni has never dipped too deep into the portal but made a very good pull last season with Curfman. He needs to do it again.
A step back next season had to be expected with Kinsey’s departure, but now without its star of the future on the roster D’Antoni and the Herd must make some serious upgrades to the roster or that step back might be off a cliff.
l l l
A tip of the cap to the Marshall softball team.
The Thundering Herd is coming off a weekend sweep of visiting Georgia State to run its current win streak to 21 games and has hit the 30-win mark faster than any Marshall softball team ever.
The win streak is the third-longest in the country right now, and the Herd isn’t just squeaking by teams. Marshall’s .370 team batting average is the best in the Sun Belt and ranks No. 2 nationally. Same for MU’s .454 on-base percentage. The Thundering Herd also leads the SBC and ranks in the top 10 nationally in stolen bases (86), runs per game (7.76), slugging percentage (.593) and team ERA (1.23).
The Herd, however, hasn’t stepped right into the SBC and established itself as the team to beat. That title rests with Louisiana, which beat James Madison over the weekend to claim its nation-leading 76th consecutive Sun Belt series victory.
A Marshall-Louisiana series would be a lot of fun. Unfortunately the schedule makers were not so kind as to include that clash on this season’s slate of regular season games.
So if it happens this season, it will have to come in the Sun Belt tournament, where the Ragin’ Cajuns have been elite this century. Since the first SBC softball tournament in 2000, Louisiana has won the title 17 times in 22 tries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.