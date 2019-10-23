Hattie Hall didn’t want her season to end, but it looked as though it would.
Hall and the rest of the Woodrow Wilson girls soccer team nearly tripled the amount of shots as their sectional foes from Princeton did on Tuesday, only to be down 1-0 in the final 10 minutes of of the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinal.
Fortunately for the Flying Eagles, Hall had a say in the outcome.
The senior scored two goals in the final 10 minutes against the Tigers, leading Woodrow to a 2-1 victory at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
“After their goal, the thought of this possibly being my last game was all that was in my head,” Hall said. “We had to score. We were still in it and had to play like it. If we had shut down, we would’ve lost, but as a team we kept our heads up and knew we had to keep playing. Otherwise, it was our last game.”
After a scoreless first half in which Princeton keeper Sadie Boggess stifled Woodrow’s offense, the Tigers took advantage of a rare opportunity, putting up three of their 10 shots on the evening. The first two rattled off the keeper, but the third from 20 yards out found the net for a 1-0 Princeton lead with 12 minutes left.
“We had her outside wide to begin with just so we could keep their defense thinned out a little bit,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Julie Agnor said.
“We pushed her back in there to the middle and she capitalized on some good shots. Overall, we started shooting from too far out and that aided in our slow start.”
It took only three minutes for Hall to respond, weaving through Princeton’s defense and firing from just outside the box to tie the game. Six minutes later it was Hall again after fellow senior Logan Ragland, in the corner, crossed to an open Hall in the box, who fired it for a 2-1 advantage.
“At halftime and especially after that goal we knew we had to work the ball,” Hall said. “One-touch passes between each other and moving the ball as a team. Once we started doing that we finally created after the shots and opportunities we had in the box.”
“We talked about pushing it up and moving the ball for better shots, especially with their back line,” Agnor said. “They pack in five right there, so it’s harder to do. They wanted to keep us outside and shooting. Once the girls figured that out and started taking shots from closer up, they really made it happen.”
Despite the momentum swing, the Tigers battled back and, with 30 seconds left, Princeton’s Lakyn Dye raced down the field one-on-one, firing a shot that was saved by Woodrow’s keeper. That was the final shot for Princeton on a day in which it was outshot 28-10.
“I was really pleased,” Princeton head coach Michelle Dye said. “Our girls really stepped it up and they came to play tonight. Sadie was a little upset because of that second goal, but I told her that looking at the shots, she kept us in this game. She made some phenomenal saves. Without her it would’ve been a much higher score.
“I was pleased with our effort. The players came out and they wanted to win and fought until the end. With three seconds left on the clock they were still out there fighting with the ball so I was very pleased with that.”
Woodrow Wilson will travel to Greenbrier East Thursday for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH