OAK HILL — Starting a half hour early and getting the game in 1 1/2 hours, Oak Hill turned what could have been a miserable night in frigid weather into a pleasurable experience for its fans.
Of course, the entire first week of the season has been just that for the Red Devils.
Zane Wolfe turned in a dominant five-inning complete game and Braxton Hall continued his hot start to the season with a two-run homer as Oak Hill defeated Nicholas County 12-0 at Jerry Epperly Field.
Hall's homer with one out in the first inning, his second of the season, scored Wolfe for a quick and foreshadowing 2-0 lead. The Red Devils went on to score four runs in each of the first two innings.
Oak Hill improved to 4-1 on the season and is averaging 8.8 runs per game.
"It's been a lot of fun this first week, being able to play with everybody again," Hall said. "Try to do the best we possibly can (my) senior season. Everyone's real excited. We want to do a lot of good things."
Hall is a big reason for Oak Hill's fast start. The senior catcher is now hitting .688 (11-for-16) and has driven in 14 runs in Oak Hill's first five games. He has an OPS of 1.924.
Hall drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning of the Red Devils' 3-2 victory over St. Albans on Thursday.
"I'm finally comfortable after these four years," Hall said. "I've been very streaky these four years. To be able to come out and start off is big for the team, try to help them contribute early. I'm not trying to do too much at the plate. I've really learned that. Just try to do what I can do, take it for what it is and do the best I possibly can."
It's not been all Hall, though. Wolfe is batting .467 and has scored 12 runs. Connor Roberts is batting .357 and Trent Rider and Tyler Treadway are both at .333.
As much of an impact as Hall has made while standing beside the plate, head coach Matt Boyd is also excited about his play as the team's primary catcher.
"Even beyond his hitting, he has been so solid behind the plate for us," Boyd said. "Coming into this year he knew he had to do it. He's typically played some outfield for us in the past, and he really kind of embraced the catching role this year. He has really, really helped us behind the plate. And swinging (the bat), he's been as hot as anybody on our team. He's really held that three-spot down and been solid for us."
"I've always caught a little bit," Hall said. "Growing up I tried to play every position and catching was one of them. That was never my primary (position). Last year I caught a little bit, and coming into this year I knew that I was really going to have to step up and probably be the main catcher and take that responsibility and try to do it as best as I could while I was doing it."
Hall wound up 3-for-3 against the Grizzlies, adding a two-run single in the third. Jayden McLain had a double and Eli Strickland drove in a pair of runs.
Wolfe, meanwhile, didn't give the Grizzlies much of a chance. He held them to four hits while striking out 12 and walking none. He threw 76 pitches, 56 for strikes.
He pitched the Red Devils' third complete game of the season. McLain has the other two.
"He did (well), and this is actually the first game he has pitched for us this year," Boyd said. "It was cold. Zane's a competitor and he doesn't care. Whatever we need him to do. He actually caught a game for us this year. Whatever we need him to do, he'll do it. We're going to need him to pitch some innings for us down the stretch."
Andrew Triplett had two of the four hits for the Grizzlies (1-2), who will visit Shady Spring Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Oak Hill, meanwhile, will host Wyoming East on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., then travel to George Washington on Friday for games against the Patriots and Musselman.
"Our pitching's been solid and we've swung the bats a little better than I anticipated this early in the year," Boyd said. "It's been a good start. Hopefully we can keep it rolling."
