Southern West Virginia has always been blessed with good high school heavyweight wrestlers. You can go all the way back to West Virginia’s first wrestling state tournament in 1948 when Beckley’s Zernie Wickline won the initial heavyweight title. Donnie Ray won the Class AA-A heavyweight title in 1977, becoming Independence High School’s first state champion.
Who could forget Meadow Bridge’s Junior McClanahan, who was state champion in 1995? He finished the year with a state championship and an undefeated season, all wins by pin. Amazing!
And then there was Greenbrier East’s Joe Heath, who won state AAA titles in 1999 and 2000. He later starred at West Liberty University.
Other local state heavyweight champions include Drew Skeens (Shady Spring, 1988), John Komorowski (Richwood, 1981) and Derrick Hypes (Mullens, 1994.). Last year, Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown moved up a class and won the AA-A heavyweight state championship. He won the 220-pound class in 2020 and was named the AA Most Outstanding Wrestler in the state tournament. Last year he had no trouble in the heavyweight class, finishing the season with a 22-0 record.
Certainly, two of the best heavyweights from our area were Indy’s Adam Barnette and Liberty’s Mike Carpenter, both 2008 graduates. Barnette started wrestling when he was 5 years old following in his brother Aaron’s footsteps. He won numerous titles as a youth and middle school wrestler, always competing as a heavyweight. As a ninth-grader at Independence, he captured the AA-A state heavyweight championship which is a rare feat for someone that young.
Barnette attended Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania his sophomore and junior years, playing football and wrestling. In his junior year he finished the wrestling season with only one loss, which was in the finals among Pennsylvania Private Schools. Carpenter wrestled youth and middle school matches in lighter weight classes and began his high school career at 215 pounds. He grew into the “big guys” class and finished as West Virginia state runner-up his junior year with a 38-4 record.
Barnette returned to Indy his senior year and that set the stage for some classic matches between him and Carpenter. Barnette beat him at the BNI and Braxton County tournaments, while Carpenter won at the WSAZ, Coalfield, regional and state tournaments. In the state championship match, Carpenter won in overtime by a score of 1-0. It was something else!
Upon graduation, Barnette went to Oklahoma University and wrestled for two years. He then transferred to George Mason University in northern Virginia and finished his collegiate career there.
“I really like Oklahoma and the coaching staff, but it was just so far away,” he recalled. "My parents only got to see me wrestle once in two years. My brother lived in northern Virginia and he kept me focused, plus my parents were only four hours away. Head coach Joe Russell (who helped with the U.S. Olympic program) was an outstanding coach.”
Carpenter went to West Liberty University and had a good career. In his senior year for the Hilltoppers, his record was 31-5 and he missed being an All-American by one match. He was a four-year letterman.
Barnette graduated from George Mason with a business administration degree, lives in West Palm Beach, Fla., and works as a construction project manager.
“I would love to get back into wrestling one day just to give back the positives I received from the sport," he said. "Guys like Ed Gilson, Jamie Bolen, Jeremy Hart, Cliff Warden and Chris Brown had a great influence on my life.”
Carpenter got a degree in exercise physiology from West Liberty. He returned home and helped coach a few years at Liberty High and Trap Hill Middle before returning to West Liberty as an assistant for the nationally ranked Hilltoppers. Head Coach Danny Irwin stated, “Coach Carpenter has lived and breathed Hilltopper wrestling. That was evident the day I met him and I feel fortunate we were able to retain him on our coaching staff.”
Adam Barnette and Mike Carpenter are now the newest members of the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame. Congratulations! They were fun to watch!
l l l
Well, we’ve taken the old water bottle off the shelf, filled it up and the first squeeze goes to Angie Morrison, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.