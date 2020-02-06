Hall of Fame ceremonies, a top 10 matchup and a key sectional battle are all part of the basketball weekend for the Woodrow Wilson boys and girls.
The Class AAA No. 4 Lady Flying Eagles will get things started Friday with a top 10 showdown with No. 7 South Charleston. Tip-off at Woodrow Wilson High School will be 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Woodrow Wilson boys will battle longtime rival Greenbrier East at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. That game will also start at 7:30 p.m.
Along with the two big matchups on the court, new members of the Woodrow Wilson Basketball Hall of Fame will be inducted during halftime of each game.
Girls inductees will be 2009 graduate Charlene Diggs and 2012 graduate Olivia Moore.
Diggs was a versatile player for the Lady Flying Eagles, leading Woodrow Wilson to three consecutive trips to the state tournament over her career. During her senior year, Diggs averaged 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals per game and was named to the Class AAA all-state third team.
Moore was a four-year starter for Woodrow Wilson and averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals and five assists a game her senior season. A player who performed her best against top competition, Moore was a first-team all-state selection in 2012.
Along with being a great basketball player, Moore was a standout track athlete, earning two state titles as part of the Woodrow Wilson 4x200 relay team.
In 2019, Moore was inducted into the Beckley Track Hall of Fame.
"I coached both girls in the offseason all the way through high school in AAU basketball. They are like my kids," current Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said. "I think it is a great honor for them to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It is well deserved. I hope it will motivate our kids and they will also strive to accomplish this huge honor."
The boys will induct three members on Saturday — Steve Kidd, (1980-82), Andrew Johnson (2009-13) and Donte Nabors (2010-14).
Johnson was the consummate leader at point guard during his days at Woodrow Wilson. A varsity letterman for four years, Johnson was a starter on the 2013 state runner-up team. He was an all-tournament team selection and led his team to the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship that season.
Johnson moved to Beckley from California when he was in eighth grade, unaware of what it meant to play Beckley basketball or the culture that surrounded it. It turned out to be a perfect fit for Johnson.
"All I kept hearing was, I now lived in the City of Champions," Johnson explained. "I believe coming into the program, I fit right in with the hard-working and team-oriented culture of Beckley basketball based on my upbringing. During my time in the Beckley basketball program it was always bigger than me. I did it for my teammates, coaches and previous players that established the culture of what we know to be Beckley basketball."
For Nabors and Kidd, their inductions carry on a family tradition.
Nabors grew up fully awash in the Beckley tradition and had high expectations, being the son of Gene Nabors and nephew of Brian Nabors, both of whom earned championships while wearing the Beckley jersey.
The younger Nabors carried on the family scoring tradition, going over 1,000 points for his career. In 2013, he was named first-team all-state and earned all-tournament honors alongside Johnson.
In 2014, Nabors was named second-team all-state and was a McDonald's All-American nominee.
"It meant a whole lot wearing a Beckley jersey. Coming from a basketball family and seeing the accomplishment my uncles and dad had (earned), I wanted to be even better," Nabors explained. "I wanted to follow in their footsteps and win a championship, which we fell short of, but putting on that jersey every night, also in practice, there was legacy behind it. You had to wear it with pride."
Kidd will join his brother, David Kidd, in the elite group of Beckley basketball standouts.
Along with playing basketball in high school, Kidd was a standout track star. In 1982, Kidd was a member of the shuttle hurdle relay team that won the state championship in record fashion, a mark that still stands today.
A graduate of Concord College (now Concord University), Kidd was a member of the basketball team from 1982-86. He is currently No. 2 on the all-time steals list and No. 3 all-time in assists for the Mountain Lions.
Kidd has had several stops as an assistant basketball coach around the area and was head track coach at Woodrow Wilson first from 1993-2002, before taking over the program again in 2015.
