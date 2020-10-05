Hall has big night in Oak Hill's return

Friday night was a long time coming for Fayette County football, and one player made the most of it.
Oak Hill's Braxton Hall played a significant role in the Red Devils' 34-26 season-opening victory over Mingo Central. Hall was a factor on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, he was on the receiving end of all three of quarterback Logan Lawhorn's pass completions. Two of those went for touchdowns — 76 yards in the first quarter and 43 yards in the fourth.
On defense, Hall picked off two passes to help the Red Devils hold off the Miners in their first game of this pandemic-plagued season.
Hall's effort makes him one of five finalists for the Register-Herald Player of the Week. The others are, in alphabetical order, Caleb Bower of Wyoming East, Noah Brown of Greenbrier West, Monquelle Davis of Greenbrier East and Logan Dodrill of Liberty.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff.
Week 5 Standouts
Liberty quarterback Isaac Atkins completed 9 of 18 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-26 win over Independence. ... Caleb Bower carried 21 times for 277 yards and six touchdowns, and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a seventh score as Wyoming East defeated River View for its first victory of the season. ... Greenbrier West's Noah Brown had 167 yards and two TDs on 20 carries and caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in a win at Scott. ... Greenbrier East quarterback Monquelle Davis was 7-of-13 for 152 yards and three touchdowns and ran 11 times for 128 yards and a touchdown as the Spartans won at Berkeley Springs. ... Liberty's Logan Dodrill scored in four ways — a 79-yard kick return, a 7-yard run, an 88-yard reception and a 35-yard interception return. ... Independence quarterback Isaiah Duncan had touchdown passes of 45, 59 and 68 yards. Teammate Atticus Goodson had the 68-yard reception and ran 29 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. ... Oak Hill's Braxton Hall had three catches for 133 yards, including TDs of 76 and 43 yards, and also intercepted two passes in the Red Devils' win over Mingo Central. Teammate Ethan Vargo-Thomas also picked off two passes. ... Oak Hill quarterback Logan Lawhorn was 3-of-8 for 133 yards and two TDs and had a pair of touchdown runs. ... Woodrow Wilson quarterback Maddex McMillen was 10-of-14 for 189 yards and two touchdowns as the Flying Eagles earned their first win of the season at Preston. ... Greenbrier West's Kaiden Pack completed 5 of 9 passes for 92 yards and two TDs, kicked four PATs and intercepted a pass. ... Greenbrier East's Colby Piner carried seven times for 103 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 73 yards and a score and returned a kick 65 yards for a third TD. ... Elijah Redfern had 113 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Woodrow Wilson. ... Midland Trail's Robert Ruffner ran 15 times for 155 yards and a touchdown in a win at Meadow Bridge.