As track and field regionals appear on the horizon, Oak Hill is putting together some solid efforts.
Take, for instance, last week's Patriot Classic at UC Stadium/Laidley Field, a meet that attracts some of the top teams in the state.
"Even though the boys finished fourth and the girls finished ninth, we had PRs (personal records) in almost every race," coach Matthew Sydnor said. "I think going against more elite competition — Buckhannon-Upshur, GW (George Washington) and a lot of our region — they rose to the occasion."
The boys 4x200 meter relay team finished first there, posting a PR of 1:33.64. The team is made up of Conlon Brooks, Leonard Farrow, Ty Wilburn and Colton Workman.
They outdistanced top 10 teams Capital and Buckhannon-Upshur, which Sydnor said was "a huge win for us."
Also bringing home a championship was senior Cade Maynor, who posted his best distance in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
The Red Devils continued their success Thursday by winning the boys championship at the annual H.B. Thomas Invitational at Shady Spring High School.
Maynor again came out on top in the long jump at 19-7 3/4 and won high point honors.
The 4x200 team turned in a time of 1:37.93 to finish second to Bluefield. The Red Devils were without Brooks, who was subbed by Alex Colaiseno.
The team went into Thursday ranked sixth in the state.
"They are a solid team," Sydnor said.
Building off that success, the Red Devils are ready to make an impact at regionals in less than two weeks.
"The confidence is through the roof," Sydnor said. "Especially Ty and some of our leaders, have been talking about how they want to bring a plaque home May 12th. They want to bring that regional plaque home, and I'm telling you, this boys team is strong. They have every chance in the world that night to bring that plaque home to Oak Hill."
The girls, who field a young team, were fifth overall.
Liberty's Brooklyn Brown is having herself quite a week.
The senior who normally runs the 200 and 400 and competes in the high jump tied for high point honors with Independence senior Chloe Honaker at last Saturday's Beckley Relays. She finished first in the 200 (29.5), second in the high jump (4-10) and third in the 400 (1:09.26).
The high jump mark has her as one of six girls tied for the seventh-best in the state.
Not bad for a senior who is in her first year competing in track and field.
"I just always kind of eye-balled track and I've always enjoyed running," Brown said Thursday. "Everyone kind of talked me into it. I just tried it out."
To say the experience has been everything she hoped it might be would be an understatement.
"More," she said. "I didn't expect to place in anything or get any mention at all. But I did, so it's great."
On Thursday, she scratched in the 200 and 400 as she recovers from a cold. She did compete in the high jump, finishing second with a height of 4-8, and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished fifth.
Softball is the sport with which Brown is more familiar. The Raiders third baseman has been playing since she was 6 or 7 years old, and on Tuesday she hit the first home run of her life — and did do in dramatic fashion.
On Senior Night, Brown stepped in with the Raiders trailing PikeView 4-3 with two out and a runner on third in the bottom of the seventh. She sent a 3-2 pitch over the fence for a walkoff home run and Liberty won 5-4.
"I was stressed and did not expect to hit a home run and win the game," Brown admitted.
It's been a senior year to remember thus far.
Nicholas County junior Natalie Barr won the 800-meter state championship last season. She's looking true to form in 2022.
Barr won both the 800 (2:23.99) and the 1,600 (5:33.74) Thursday night.
She went into the event as the state's top-ranked runner in the 800.
l l l
Complete results were not available at press time.
