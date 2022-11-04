George Washington opened a Sack on Woodrow Wilson Friday night at Van Meter Stadium.
As in Keegan Sack, a do-it-all running back. The sophomore ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 27-yard pass for another in the Patriots’ 26-10 victory, the season finale for both teams.
“He showed up tonight,” Geroge Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. said of Sack. “We’ve been alternating 5 (Sack) and 6 (Anthony Valentine). Who’s hot, and 5 was hot tonight. So, we went with the hot hand. Thank goodness we have that luxury right now.”
The game was all about playoff positioning because both teams already knew they were in the Class AAA playoff field.
With Woodrow holding a 7-6 lead at the break, Sack scored on a 73-yard run on the second play of the second half. After Hayden Hatfield recovered a Woodrow Wilson fumble, Sack scored again with 8:04 left in the third, giving George Washington a 19-7 lead.
“That was huge for us to do that,” Edwards said. “That was our goal in the locker room when we talked about doing some things. We made some adjustments.”
“Score two touchdowns in four minutes, that’s a killer,” Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett said.
Connor Mollohan, who barely missed a 52-yard field goal that came after an illegal substitution moved the ball back five yards, made a 30-yarder to bring the score to within 19-10 early in the fourth.
Valentine added a 33-yard touchdown run for the Patriots in the fourth. He had 76 yards on 11 carries.
More than anything this game was win and enhance your playoff position. While Woodrow had hoped to move up from it’s No. 14 position, it likely won’t fall below No. 15.
No. 7 George Washington has done enough to earn a home game.
“You know what, everybody is 0-0,” Sarrett said. “There are 16 teams that are 0-0 and we’re getting ready. We’re coming.”
“Our goal was to win tonight and get an 8-2 record, which no one thought we could do with the schedule we played, and we were able to reach the goal,” Edwards said. “An 8-2 record was a big goal because we knew we already made the playoffs. Now I think we might get positioned to play a home game.”
Woodrow moved down the field on its first possession, using five different runners to drive inside the 10, and overcoming three false starts along the way. But a fumble killed that drive, and it became a reccurring theme.
“Turnovers. Turnovers killed us all night, and that’s just how it goes,” Sarrett said.
George Washington would take the lead early in the second quarter on a 27-yard pass from Abe Fenwick to Sack. Fenwick finished the night completing 10 of 16 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted once.
Woodrow Wilson did have three first-half takeaways, and took the lead after one, an 8-yard run by Tylai Kimble and the Mollohan PAT giving the Flying Eagles the lead.
Then came the game-turning stretch in the third quarter.
On senior night, Sarrett dismissed his team after a postgame talk and kept some of his seniors to talk to them privately as a group.
“This is a tough group of seniors,” Sarrett said. “Back-to-back playoffs. This group, we can play with just about anybody in the state and these guys showed it here tonight. GW has beat some tough teams and we were leading at halftime. We just came out and turned the ball over.”
Edwards agreed.
“That’s a good football team,” he said. “They’re the real deal. They are a good team. They block well up front, got a nice scheme. He’s doing what he does. It fits his team, fits the mold and that is the sign of going in the right direction.”
Woodrow Wilson’s Matt Moore finished with 86 yards on 17 carries. Darmonté Mitchell had 49 yards on seven carries for Woodrow, which rushed for 176 yards in the game.
Woodrow Wilson is 6-4 and will await its playoff assignment, which will be released Saturday.
GW 0 6 13 7 — 26
WW 0 7 0 3 — 10
Second quarter
GW – Keegan Sack 27 pass from Abe Fenwick (kick blocked), 8:43
WW – Tylai Kimble 8 run (Connor Mollohan kick), 3:07
Third quarter
GW – Sack 73 run (run failed), 11:14
GW – Sack 7 tun (Jordan Price kick), 8:04
Fourth quarter
WW – Mollohan 30 field goal, 11:20
WW – Valentine 33 run (Price kick), 10:05
INDIVISUAL STATS
Rushing – GW: Sack 12-122-2, Valentine 11-76-1, Fenwick 5-16, Klayton Matthews 1-3. WW: Matt Moore 17-86, Darmonte Mitchell 7-49, Leon Smith 3-13, Nate Grayton 3-8, Jay Jones 7-1, Tylai Kimble 4-13-1, Bryce Ford 1-4.
Passing – GW: Fenwick 10-16-1-129-1. WW: Jones 0-3-0-0-0.
Receiving – GW: Hayden Hatfield 1-21, Hunter Giacomo 5-56, Sack 3-47-1, Valentine 1-5. WW: None
Takeaways – GW: Hayfield FR, Peyton Coulter FR. WW: Christian Stewart INT. Christian Burks FR.
