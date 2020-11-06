Championship Saturday is all set.
After a brief legal wrangle, the state high school soccer tournament went on without a hitch Friday. Eight teams notched their berths in the state title matches Saturday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Two teams will be going for repeats.
On the girls side, No. 1 seed Charleston Catholic defeated No. 4 Philip Barbour 8-1 to advance to the Class AA/A championship. The Irish will take on third-seeded Fairmont, which defeated No. 2 Williamstown 4-1 in the other semifinal.
Saturday's championship will begin at 9:30 a.m.
On the boys side, No. 1 George Washington will go for its third straight state championship and fourth in five years after edging No. 4 Jefferson 1-0 in the Class AAA semifinals. No. 3 University got past No. 2 Cabell Midland 2-1 in the other semifinal.
GW and University will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In Class AA/A boys, No. 1 Fairmont and No. 2 Charleston Catholic will play for the title. Fairmont advanced with an 8-1 semifinal win over fourth-seeded Herbert Hoover, which was making its state tournament debut. In the last match of the night, Charleston Catholic and No. 3 Point Pleasant battled to a 1-1 draw after two overtime periods before the Irish won it in a shootout, 4-2.
The championship will be decided at 1 p.m.
The girls Class AAA state title game comes down to No. 1 Parkersburg South and No. 2 Wheeling Park. South defeated No. 4 Jefferson 4-0, while Wheeling Park defeated GW 3-2.
The battle of Patriots will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Both Class AAA games will take place at Cline Stadium, while the Class AA/A games will be played at Carter Stadium.
The Class AAA boys and girls soccer tournaments were played as scheduled after the State Supreme Court of Appeals overturned a temporary restraining order that was granted Thursday by a Berkeley County circuit court judge.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission filed a writ of prohibition with the Court Thursday night. The Court reviewed the material early Friday morning and ruled in favor of the SSAC.
The Court wrote: “Upon careful consideration and review, the Court is of the opinion to and does hereby grant the writ. It is ORDERED that the temporary restraining order against the WVSSAC entered on November 5, 2020 in the Circuit Court of Berkeley County, No. CC-02-2020-P-337, shall be and it hereby is vacated.
"It is finally ordered that the motions for expedited consideration are refused as moot. Disposition in this matter is final and proceedings before this Court have concluded.”
The Court’s ruling came after Judge R. Steven Redding granted a temporary restraining order to Martinsburg girls soccer player Emily Beck, who was represented by her parents and attorneys Barry and Kelly Beck. She claimed the four high schools in Berkeley County were not given access to an adequate amount of unscheduled free Covid-19 testing that might have kept the county from entering the orange status on the Covid-19 metrics color map.
Berkeley County athletics have been halted since the postseason started for cross country, soccer and volleyball on Oct. 19 because it is in the orange status on the Covid-19 metrics color map.
Teams in orange counties can practice but cannot participate in games or tournaments.
That includes the postseason, as laid out by the SSAC three weeks ago. Those guidelines prohibit teams from counties that are orange on the Saturday map from participating in the postseason in football, soccer and volleyball. This is based on the National Federation of High Schools’ identification of these sports as high to moderate risk.