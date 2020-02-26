Greenbrier Valley Conservation District announces the return of their Conservation Photo Contest for amateur photographers in Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas Counties.
The contest is part of the WV Association of Conservation Districts’ Conservation Photo Contest and the National Association of Conservation Districtas’ Conservation Photo Contest.
First place entries in the adult and youth divisions will receive two tickets to the State Fair and will be submitted to the WVACD state level competition.
For complete guidelines and/or to obtain entry forms please call the GVCD office @ 304-645-6173 or email us at gvcd@wvca.us. Past winners from our district and past national winners can be viewed for inspiration on the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District Facebook page! Entries must be received by May 15.