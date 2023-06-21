Woodrow Wilson alumna Melissa Grose Goodson was announced Wednesday as one of seven members of the Concord University Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
The class is made up of one coach and six former standout student-athletes. Kenny Osborne, the all-time winningest coach in women's basketball program history, is the lone coach while the rest of the class is made up of Mike Boyd (men's basketball), Terrance Lee (football), Greyson Schram (baseball), Kari Simon (women's soccer) and Chris Snell (men's cross country/track & field).
The hall of fame committee, which is made up of current and former Concord coaches, athletic department administrators, CU faculty members and area community members, uses a voting points system via private ballot to select the worthy candidates.
Grose was one of the best athletes at Concord during the 1990s as she was voted first team all-conference in two sports, softball and women's basketball. She spent just one season on the softball diamond in 1995, but was selected All-WVIAC First Team. During her lone season behind the plate for the Mountain Lion program, Grose batted .330 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 35 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. A couple years later, the two-sport standout garnered All-WVIAC First Team on the basketball hardwood. Grose was All-WVIAC First Team in 1996-97 and all-conference second team the year prior. She finished her career with 1,122 points, 17th in program history, while playing just 73 career games. Her 378 career assists are third all-time at CU.
She is also a member of the Girls Basketball Hall of Fame at Woodrow Wilson, where she was a Class AAA first-team all-stater in 1992.
Osborne spent 22 seasons on the sidelines in Athens amassing 306 wins with six 20-win seasons mixed in. His first 20-win season came in 2006-07 and he culminated his career with a 20-11 mark during the 2021-22 season. The longtime head man of the women's basketball program instantly turned around a team that was starved for success. After a six-win season during his first year in 2000-01, Osborne and the Mountain Lions made the WVIAC Tournament Semifinals just two years later. He was a two-time conference coach of the year (2003, 2012) and earned Atlantic Region Coach of the Year after the 2018-19 season when CU won a program-record 23 games. Osborne coached 17 all-conference players and had two players earn All-American. Six former players of Osborne's have already been inducted into the hall of fame at CU.
A driving force in the turnaround of Concord men's basketball a decade ago, Boyd is the only player in program history with 1,000 career points and 500 career assists. From 2011-15, the native of Cincinnati, suited up in 114 career games which is tied for 12th in program history. He finished his career with an All-MEC First Team selection in 2015 and was All-MEC Honorable Mention in 2014. Boyd ranks 21st in all-time scoring at CU (1,321 points) despite only making 52 career three-pointers. His 529 assists are fourth all-time in program history. Boyd was part of 61 wins at Concord, including 20 during the 2014-15 season—the first 20-win season for the program in 11 years at the time.
Lee made a living in the opponent's backfield during the 2000s finishing as Concord's all-time leader in sacks and tackles for loss. From 2003-06, Lee racked up 34 career sacks and 77 tackles for loss. The next closest on the sacks list at CU has 20 while second place on the TFLs list has 51. The 2006 season saw Lee garner Second Team All-American honors as he collected 27 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He was also All-WVIAC First Team in 2006 after earning the same honor in 2004. In terms of single-season records, Lee's tackle for loss totals rank first (27/2006), fourth (21/2005) and fifth (19/2004) in program history.
An All-American on the football field is followed by a two-time All-American on the baseball diamond. Greyson Schram put together the best offensive season in program history in 2010 to earn his second All-American honor. Along with batting .508 in 2010, Schram smashed 20 home runs and drove in 81 runs, all single-season program records. For his efforts, he was the runner-up in the Tino Martinez Award voting, given to the best Division II player in the country. And to no surprise, he was named the regional hitter of the year in 2010. Schram was also an All-American in 2008 after batting .451 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI. For his career, he ranks first in program history in home runs (42), first in RBI (210), fourth in doubles (48), fifth in batting average (.395) and sixth in runs scored (188).
Simon, one of the best goal scorers in women's soccer program history, was named all-conference first team three times in her career (2013, 2014, 2015). She started her career with and all-conference second team selection in 2012. In her final three seasons, Simon was voted to various all-region squads, including a second team nod in 2014. Simon's 35 goals rank in a tie for sixth in program history while her 81 career points are also sixth at Concord. Simon netted one hat trick in her career as she scored three times against Shepherd in 2013. During her four-year career, Simon accounted for 39 percent of CU's scoring.
For a program that has seen a string of all-region athletes in the last decade, Chris Snell was the first all-region athlete for the men's cross country program nearly two decades ago. Snell finished fourth at the Atlantic Regional Championship in 2004 and secured his spot at the NCAA Division II National Championship where he finished 51st. Overall, Snell was a three-time All-WVIAC First Team performer in cross country never finishing lower than sixth from 2003-06. Snell helped the Mountain Lions capture their first conference championship in nearly 40 years with a title in 2004—also the first of five men's cross country conference crowns for head coach Mike Cox. During the spring of 2004, Snell was the runner-up in the 1,500-meter run on the track to earn All-WVIAC Second Team.
The 2023 Hall of Fame class will be formally inducted Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. at University Point. The class will also be honored prior to that day’s Homecoming football game versus Frostburg State at Callaghan Stadium.
The following nominations received the necessary votes to be carried over to next year's hall of fame ballot without a formal nomination in the spring of 2024: James Doyle, Davon Marion, Brian Novak and Pamm Vass Dunford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.