Woodrow Wilson alumnus Chris Grose will be one of four people inducted into the North-South Football Classic Hall of Fame by the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association during a banquet Friday at Little Creek Country Club in South Charleston.
The rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class is Jerry Ames, Dick Dei and Mark Martin.
While at Woodrow Wilson High School, Grose had the pleasure of representing the Flying Eagle football program in the 1991 North-South Football Classic. He suited up for the Cardinals in the contest at Laidley Field in Charleston. His head coach in the game was the late Ralph Hensley of East Bank High School, who later served as the North-South Classic director for several years.
During his high school career, Grose starred for state coaching legend Pete Culicerto as a fullback and linebacker.
He earned Class AAA first-team all-state honors in the seasons of 1989 and 1990 as a linebacker. He was the defensive captain of the all-state squad in 1990.
As a senior in 1990, Grose finished as runner-up in balloting for the Kennedy Award, which is given annually to the best football player in the state by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Grose was also an excellent baseball player for the Flying Eagles, earning Class AAA second-team all-state as a senior.
He was recruited heavily for both sports while in high school.
Grose chose to play football at the next level and signed with Marshall University. He was a part of the NCAA Division I-AA national championship squad in 1992.
“From ashes to glory” is an expression often used to describe Marshall’s ascent from the airplane tragedy of Nov. 14, 1970, to the unprecedented success of the 1990s.
Grose is thankful for the part he played in that climb.
“It’s more a representation of where we were in 1971, from the losingest team of the 1970s to the winningest team in the country in the 1990s,” Grose said in a 2007 interview with The Register-Herald. “I think it needs to be recognized.”
Grose was a durable fullback during his time with the Thundering Herd, under the guidance of head coach Jim Donnan. He was instrumental in helping standout running back Chris Parker become Marshall’s all-time career rushing leader.
When given the opportunity, Grose rushed the football 59 times for 320 yards during his career and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 111 yards and a TD.
During his career, Marshall went 46-13. Besides the championship team in ’92, Grose was a member of two national runner-up squads and another which reached the semifinals.
These days, Grose is a well-known chiropractor in southern West Virginia.
He is the proud husband of wife Debbie, are the proud father son Owen.
Jerry Ames
Jerry Ames was a standout athlete at Wheeling High School, where he graduated in 1971.
Athletics have remained a huge part of his life ever since.
He has been serving as a host for the WCHS-TV/FOX 11 North-South Football Classic the last 10 years.
Ames is a familiar face each year when the West Virginia high school football championships are played. He has been a team host and handled other duties during the Super Six event at Wheeling Island Stadium since 1994.
Following his playing days, Ames got involved in officiating.
He worked as a football official for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Ohio Valley Board of Officials, serving as secretary-treasurer and later president.
Last season, Ames started working as an observer for the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference’s football officials.
Besides football, Ames was an umpire for high school softball and high school baseball during a span of 15 years. He also worked games for both sports at the youth league level during this time.
In addition to officiating, Ames was president of the South Wheeling Indians Baseball Association for 15 years.
After high school graduation, Ames served 17 years in the Army Reserves.
He worked 40 years for Ohio County Schools. During his career, Ames was president of the Ohio County Schools Personnel Association for 10 years.
Ames continues to work as a substitute special education aide for Ohio County Schools. He is the board president for Purpose, which services teens and adults with disabilities.
While working for the school system, he also maintained a part-time evening job for 25 years with AT&T.
His working life also included eight years as a coal miner for CONSOL energy.
He and his wife, Janet, are the parents of two children, Jerry, Jr. and Jessica, and the grandparents of Jordan, Jocelyn and Olen.
Dick Dei
The late Dick Dei was a coaching legend in the Ohio Valley.
Dei was a standout football player at Wheeling Central High School and then played for the West Liberty Hilltoppers.
While at West Liberty, Dei, a defensive standout, earned First Team All-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) honors in 1963. He was instrumental in helping lead the Hilltoppers to the WVIAC title in ’63. Dei was inducted into the West Liberty State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.
In 1964, Dei launched his teaching and coaching career, which spanned 39 years, at Bellaire High School in Bellaire, Ohio. Dei served as the head track and field coach and was an assistant in football.
He went on to coach football at Martins Ferry High School in Ohio as an assistant before accepting a head coaching position for Adena High School, also located in Ohio.
He returned to his hometown to coach at old Wheeling High School. Dei served as head football coach while also guiding the track and field program for the school that later became part of the Wheeling Park consolidation.
Dei later served one season as the defensive coordinator at Bethany College, helping lead the Bison to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Dei was the first-ever head track and field coach at Wheeling Park, starting with the 1977 season, and would build the program into a state powerhouse.
His teams won three West Virginia Class AAA state championships in 1978, 1980 and 1988. Dei had two other teams finish as runner-up in Class AAA at the State Meet.
His teams won nine Class AAA Region I titles and eight Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class AAAA championships.
During his career, he coached 22 All-Americans. He was the West Virginia Track and Field Coach of the Year on two occasions. In addition, The Wheeling Intelligencer newspaper twice named him the Ohio Valley Track and Field Coach of the Year.
The track and field complex at Wheeling Park is named in his honor. Each year, it is host to the Dick Dei Classic, considered one of the best meets around, bringing in teams from West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Besides West Liberty, Dei has also been inducted into the Wheeling Park Athletics Hall of Fame and the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
He concluded his wonderful career as a school administrator.
His family includes wife, Patti, and sons Todd and Sean.
Dei passed away in 2007 at the age of 66.
Mark Martin
Since 1980, Mark Martin has been writing and doing broadcasts centering around the North-South Classic. He started writing features and game stories for The Jackson Herald in Ripley and then later The Ravenswood News/The Jackson Star News.
Along the way, Martin has become a modern-era North-South Classic historian.
Besides writing about the game and keeping track of historical facts, Martin has done radio play-by-play and radio color for the game. He called play-by-play of the games in 1985 and 1986 for local access television.
As Sports Director for both WOAY-TV in Oak Hill and WCHS-TV/FOX 11 in Charleston, Martin has provided stories and game coverage of the Classic since 1991. He’s also produced several half hour specials about the annual event.
Since 2018, Martin has handled the play-by-play duties for live telecasts of the Classic, airing on both WCHS-TV and WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio.
Martin has been honored several times for his work as a writer and broadcaster. He is a 2020 inductee of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
He was presented with the Dale B. Miller Award – the West Virginia Broadcasters Association’s highest honor – last month at the annual WVBA Awards Banquet.
Martin captured a prestigious Midwestern Regional Emmy (from The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Ohio Valley Chapter) in 2004 and has been nominated for two others.
He's been honored numerous times by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and The Associated Press (West Virginia, Ohio and Virginia). Martin was recognized in 2006 with The Associated Press Lifetime Achievement Award.
Last year, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association named Martin the prestigious Gene Morehouse Award winner for sports journalism excellence.
He has also earned several First Place Awards from the West Virginia Press Association for his writing. He is the author of a book on Ripley native Paul Lanham, a veteran assistant coach in the National Football League.
Martin is a 1979 graduate of Ripley High School. As a Viking, he played for two former North-South Classic head coaches in Steve Stoffel, Sr. (South-2008) and the late Frank Marino (North-1990).
He spent one season in the football program at Salem College as a wide receiver under head coach Larry Blackstone and then three years at Marietta College, where he was guided by head coach Tom Mulligan.
He graduated from Marietta College in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts in Radio-TV and a journalism minor. He has been studying for a Master of Media Studies degree from West Virginia State University.
Martin enjoys living in his hometown of Ripley.
