Excuse Brian Phipps, ex-baseball coach that he is, for coming up with a diamond analogy after his Grizzlies‘ 55-49 victory against Greater Beckley Christian Thursday night in Prosperity.
It seemed to fit the moment.
The Grizzlies blew a 15-point lead early in the third quarter but made plays at the end of the game, including a big basket by Austin Altizer with under a minute remaining, to pick up the team’s first win of the year.
“It’s like Joe Goddard (the former baseball coach at Independence) told me one year,” Phipps said, summing up the game. “I was an assistant coach at (Phipps’ alma mater) Peterstown, and we were playing in the state tournament, and we just beat Moorefield 8-7. We were talking to Joe, and we were complaining about how we just won 8-7. He held up three fingers and said, ‘Boys, do you know what that is? That’s a W, you put it right there on your face and you wear it home.’ So, we will take that W anytime we can get it.”
It looked perilous for a time in the fourth as Greater Beckley stormed back from a 10-point deficit to early in the fourth quarter.
The push to tie the game started when Aaron Hall and John Rose hit free throws around a rainmaker 3 from Averyk Woodson to make it 47-44.
Nicholas Couty’s Briar Bailes briefly stopped the bleeding with a basket, but Rose had a basket and then Kash Hendrix cashed in a game-tying 3 with 1:55 remaining.
The Crusaders‘ had a chance to take the lead but missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
That’s when Altizer delivered the lead back to Nicholas County, which was set up by a nice drive and dish from Bailes. Bailes got by a defender into the lane and drove to the basket. The Crusaders Hall had to step up to cut Bailes, who slipped the ball off the cutting Altizer for the open layin.
“That’s just our motion offense,” Phipps said. “With Bailes there, you have to help off on him or he is going to get to the rim and score. We teach all the time to make sure when they do dribble-drive make sure their eyes are up, so they can look to find the open man.”
“All the credit goes to them for executing and getting that bucket,” Greater Beckley coach Justin Arvon said. “We weren’t up the line defensively and we lost sight of the basketball. Anytime you get beatdown the lane you’re in trouble anyway, and you have to draw help. It was little things we will be able to adjust on the defensive end.
Greater Beckley had possession down two but a sideline inbounds pass was bounced of a GBC player’s leg and Nicholas made 4 of 5 free throws down the stretch.
“It was a half-a-second, my hands were up about to call at time out and we threw it off our guard’s leg,” Arvon said. “Bottom line, we can’t leave our guys stranded on sidelines in pressure situations. They doubled John Rose in the backcourt, and he wasn’t able to banana-cut around quick enough. I should have called a timeout at that point, I just waited too long. We had two young guards out there with a lot of pressure on them. It was just an unfortunate scenario but should have gotten us out of that (with a timeout).”
Rose, the team’s leader and the lone returning starter back from last year’s team that finished runner-up in the Class A state tournament, had 25 in the game.
Phipps said he tried different guys on the Rose who averaged 37.5 points per game coming into the game.
“And he still had 25,” Phipps said. “In the second and third quarters we tried to make sure whoever was guarding him had little help responsibility. We tried to make it a four-on-four game basically. It worked a little bit. In the first half we had different guys on him – Cole Brown and Briar Bailes, but mostly it was Bailes. Rose is quick, he’s a good player, does things the right way, plays hard. To hold him under his average I’ll take that.”
“John will tell you he should have had 35 or 40, and that was what I just talked with him about in the locker room,” Arvon said. “Nobody is going to play the perfect game. I think he was 11 of 19 from the (free throw) line but if he doesn’t get to the game 19 times, we don’t chip away and get back in the game. His effort, intensity, leadership, and big play from our younger guys got us back in the game. Whether he scores 25 or 40 when he is being a leader and that guy, we have a chance to win most games.
Arvon was not happy with the loss but saw some positives with his young team.
“We never want to accept a loss, but our guys could have folded very easily, and they didn’t and that is a testament to them,” he said. “They are young outside of John, and they haven’t played a ton of varsity basketball. But they are learning, and they got better even as this game went on and I expect that to be the case all season long. We stuck to the game plan we kept chipping away, and chipping away and we ended up with a good opportunity to win the game, but a couple of loose balls and plays went there.”
GBC is now 1-2 and the Crusaders host Mercer Christian tonight at 8 p.m. The Grizzlies, who headed home Thursday with the W on their faces, play Nitro Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at West Virginia State.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 1 2-2 5, Briar Bailes 5 2-2 13, Trey Stump 4 2-2 14, Ethan Collins 4 0-0 8, Brycen Morriston 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Minor 1 1-3 3, Jaxson Morriston 3 2-4 8, Austin Altizer 2 0-1 4. TOTALS: 20 9-14 55.
Greater Beckley
John Rose 7 11-19 25, Aaron Hall 2 2-2 6, Reece Patterson 2 0-0 5, Kash Hendrix 2 0-0 6, Hunter Laxton 1 0-0 2, Averyk Woodson 2 0-0 5. TOTALS 16 13-21 49.
NC: 18 13 10 14 — 55
GBC: 9 10 14 16 — 49
Three-point field goals – NC: 6 (Stump 4, Bailes 1, Brown 1), GBC: 4 (Hendrix 2, Patterson 1, Woodson 1). Folued out – None.
