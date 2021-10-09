SUMMERSVILLE — Kaleb Clark and Brycen Morriston both ran for three touchdowns in Class AA No. 8 Nicholas County’s 57-13 win over Braxton County.
Clark finished with 140 yards on 18 carries, and Morriston ran six times for 80 yards.
The Grizzlies outgained Braxton 389-196.
Nicholas (5-1) will visit Westside next Friday.
First quarter
NC: Kaleb Clark 15 run (kick failed), 7:25.
NC: Brycen Morriston 9 run (Alex Pritt run), 3:09.
Second quarter
BC: Tyler Cox 14 run (Drew Pritt kick), 7:22.
NC: Clark 4 run (kick failed), 4:45.
NC: Pritt 12 run (Pritt pass from Morriston), 1:35.
NC: Morriston 17 run (Grayson Kesterson run), :55.
Third quarter
NC: Morriston 45 run (Brayden Short kick), 9:47.
NC: Clark 4 run (Short kick), 6:24.
NC: Colton Browning 3 run (Short kick), 3:59.
Fourth quarter
BC: Ethan Cunningham 53 run (run failed), 1:22.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — BC: Cox 11-92, Cunningham 3-59, Pritt 8-24, team 1-0; NC: Clark 18-140, Morriston 6-80, Pritt 4-67, Wes Hill 1-34.
PASSING — BC: William Forbush 3-6-1-35; NC: Morriston 3-4-0-39.
RECEIVING — BC: Clark 2-21, Pritt 1-18; NC: Cox 1-21, Cunningham 1-11, Pritt 1-3.