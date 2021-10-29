SUMMERSVILLE — Kaleb Clark ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class AA No. 6 Nicholas County to a 25-7 win over Class A No. 7 James Monroe.
Clark scored on runs of 5 and 43 yards as the Grizzlies (7-2) bounced back from last week's loss to Independence.
Nicholas outgained the Mavericks 392-109.
The Grizzlies will close out their regular season next Friday at home against PikeView. The Mavericks (5-3) will go to Covington, Va., on Tuesday.
JM 0 0 7 0 — 7
NC 7 6 6 6 — 25
First quarter
NC: Alex Pritt 35 run (Brayden Short kick), 4:01.
Second quarter
NC: Kaleb Clark 5 run (kick failed), :35.
Third quarter
JM: Cooper Ridgeway 6 run (Eli Allen kick), 2:25.
NC: Clark 43 run (run failed), :29.
NC: Brycen Morriston 1 run (pass failed), 4:05.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — JM: Ridgeway 16-22, Grant Lively 5-8, Layton Dowdy 3-6, Granger Gore 1-5; NC: Clark 29-221, Pritt 8-74, Morriston 6-38, Wesley Hill 2-18.
PASSING — JM: Allen 5-7-0-57, Ridgeway 2-3-0-10; NC: Morriston 2-4-0-35, Pritt 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — JM: Dowdy 4-33, Lively 2-22, Ridgeway 1-12; NC: Hill 1-24, Jeffrey Girod 1-11.