SUMMERSVILLE — Kaleb Clark ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class AA No. 6 Nicholas County to a 25-7 win over Class A No. 7 James Monroe.

Clark scored on runs of 5 and 43 yards as the Grizzlies (7-2) bounced back from last week's loss to Independence.

Nicholas outgained the Mavericks 392-109.

The Grizzlies will close out their regular season next Friday at home against PikeView. The Mavericks (5-3) will go to Covington, Va., on Tuesday.

JM     0     0     7     0     —     7

NC     7     6     6     6     —     25

First quarter

NC: Alex Pritt 35 run (Brayden Short kick), 4:01.

Second quarter

NC: Kaleb Clark 5 run (kick failed), :35.

Third quarter

JM: Cooper Ridgeway 6 run (Eli Allen kick), 2:25.

NC: Clark 43 run (run failed), :29.

NC: Brycen Morriston 1 run (pass failed), 4:05.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — JM: Ridgeway 16-22, Grant Lively 5-8, Layton Dowdy 3-6, Granger Gore 1-5; NC: Clark 29-221, Pritt 8-74, Morriston 6-38, Wesley Hill 2-18.

PASSING — JM: Allen 5-7-0-57, Ridgeway 2-3-0-10; NC: Morriston 2-4-0-35, Pritt 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING — JM: Dowdy 4-33, Lively 2-22, Ridgeway 1-12; NC: Hill 1-24, Jeffrey Girod 1-11.

