Opening night of football season is easily the most anticipated event on the high school sports calendar by coaches, players and fans.
No matter how many coaches you talk to and how many scrimmages you watch, you still never know quite what you are going to see when the bright lights shine on Friday night.
This past Friday night was no exception. It was an evening filled with some explosive performances, thrilling games and, as always, a few eye openers.
Nicholas County took off running, literally, as expected. When I talked with head coach Gene Morris, I came away with the feeling that the Grizzlies had a chance to make a deep run in the postseason.
Morris made a statement to me that had a big impact. Basically the veteran coach said he didn’t feel his team would take a step back at quarterback this year after losing Jared Sagraves.
Senior Timmy Baker added an exclamation point to that statement Friday night, rushing for 154 yards and two scores while passing for 77 more, including a 23-yard touchdown to Kyle Groves.
Baker was one of three Grizzlies to break the century mark. Justin Hill and Zach O’Dell also hit the 100-yard milestone.
This week’s game at Shady Spring will be interesting as Baker and crew go up against a Tigers team that had six interceptions Friday night in a shutout win over Lincoln County.
l l l
I have to give a tip of the cap to the boys from Hico. As good as I think that team may be this year, I really felt they would struggle in the trenches against a strong Independence team.
Colton Yoder told me during the first week of practice that this year’s team could be as good, or better, than last year’s team, which went undefeated during the regular season and advanced to the Class A state semifinals.
Yoder doubled down on those words Friday with a huge performance to knock off the Class AA Patriots, 26-24. The athletic senior rushed for 225 yards on 24 carries, scored four touchdowns and added a two-point conversion.
l l l
No matter what anyone says, when you are a competitor, losing hurts. When losing goes on for 25 games it can be devastating to a program. Liberty has had its fair share of great players and playoff teams, but the last few years have been a struggle.
Liberty’s long 25-game losing streak came to an end in the final game of the 2018 season with a win over Wyoming East. Friday night, the Raiders made it two in a row with a win over Westside.
Heading into the 2019 season, head coach Mark Workman was optimistic about his team, but got dealt a tough blow early when starting quarterback Ian Sloan went down on the first series.
Playing on the road as a young team, in a tough environment and losing their quarterback, the Raiders could have folded up the tent. Instead, they dug deep and pounded the Renegades into submission.
The Raiders piled up over 400 yards on the ground and scored six rushing touchdowns in a 44-20 win, outscoring the home team 24-6 in the second half.
Sophomore Ryan Simms ran for 215 yards and three scores, while Logan Doddrill rushed for 115 yards and another score. As impressive as those performances were, the play of backup quarterback Isaac Atkins may have been the key to the win.
Atkins came on to lead the Raiders under center after Sloan went down and ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Simms galloped for over 130 yards last year against Wyoming East and scored a total of four touchdowns, one on a kickoff return.
The Raiders will go for three wins in a row Friday when they host Van, which got dumped big at Meadow Bridge last Friday.
l l l
Friday night did not go well for Woodrow Wilson in a disappointing loss to Riverside. In an 8-8 contest midway through the third quarter, it all unraveled for the Flying Eagles thanks to some big plays by the Warriors.
The one eye-opener for me in that game was the kicking of Beckley’s Joseph Wells. The 6-foot-3 senior, also a great soccer player, has been well-noted as a field goal kicker. Friday night his punting was exceptional.
Twice pinning Riverside deep in key situations before the game got away from Beckley, Wells was a special teams weapon, hitting some big boomers that went high into the night sky.
I saw several college teams over the weekend that could use a player of Wells’ ability.
l l l
Week two should prove to be just as fun with some huge matchups between teams that don’t like each other much.
