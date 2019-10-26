SUMMERSVILLE — No. 12 Nicholas County and No. 17 Independence met Friday night knowing the loser’s chances of making the Class AA playoffs would take a hit.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, it is they who will likely be on the outside looking in.
Grizzlies quarterback Timmy Baker threw four touchdowns in his first game back since suffering an injury in Week 3 as Nicholas County rolled to a 48-12 win over Indy Friday night.
A quick start in which both teams scored a touchdown in the first two minutes showed early shades of a shootout, with explosive plays propelling both offenses.
The Patriots struck first when, on the first play from scrimmage, sophomore Atticus Goodson raced down the right side on a toss and found paydirt 64 yards later.
“Sometimes early on you overplay things and run yourself out of plays and we just really had to settle the defense down,” Nicholas County head coach Gene Morris said. “After the long run they settled themselves down and we did what we were supposed to do and pick our keys up.”
Nicholas’ response was a three-play drive, capped by a 55-yard touchdown pass to all-state receiver Luke LeRose, who filled in at quarterback in Baker’s absence.
“When we have Luke out there as a skill player he helps the entire offense,” Morris said. “We have some really good receivers, but he draws a lot of attention and opens up stuff for our other receivers like what happened tonight. It takes people out of the box and opens the running game, so having him out there really helps solidify the entire offense.”
Afterward, defense played a prominent roll as both teams traded turnovers — Indy a fumble, followed by an interception from Nicholas County. Another interception, Baker’s second of the game, gave Indy life again, but without Goodson, who left the game after his opening touchdown, the Patriots were unable to sustain drives.
“It hurt us, but I was disappointed with how we handled that loss,” Independence head coach John H. Lilly said on the loss of Goodson. “We plan for this and we have some packages we want to do, but I just think we lost our composure. Credit to (Nicholas County), though. When we got hurt we dropped our heads and they took advantage of it and we didn’t. They were the better team tonight. I would’ve liked to have seen what would’ve happened if we had (Goodson), but it just wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.”
After his second interception, Baker locked in, taking advantage of Goodson’s absence on defense, where he usually plays as the deep safety.
Touchdowns of 73 and 15 yards to LeRose, as well as a 55-yard pitch-and-catch to Tyler Sedlock, made it a 34-6 game at the half.
“I thought early he may have been pressing just a little bit,” Morris said. “You want to settle yourself back in and make a statement and those type of things, but I really thought he gained some composure and once he found a little bit of success, he was the Timmy of old. He started throwing the ball well and ran the offense like it needed to be. I was really proud of him.””
It didn’t get much better for the Patriots after the break.
It took the Grizzlies just two plays to score, with a 55-yard run from LeRose setting up a 1-yard touchdown run from Justin Hill, his second of the game as the Grizzlies improved to 6-2.
“We still control our own destiny in the playoffs,” Lilly said. “In 32 years of doing this, strange things happen. I told somebody a few years ago we’d get in at 5-5 and they said no way because three things need to happen, and they all happened. I think 7-3 can get us in and I believe that. Nobody else will, but I believe it. Strange things happen when you get in these rivalry games at the end of the year and that’s where we’re at. All we can do is control what we can, though.”
Independence (6-3) will conclude its regular season next Friday when it hosts Wyoming East. Nicholas County will travel to Westside.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TJackRH
NC (6-2): 7 27 7 7 — 48
I (6-3): 6 0 0 6 — 12
First quarter
I: Goodson 64 rush (conversion fails); 11:41
NC: Lerose 55-yard pass from baker (Kick Groves); 10:32
Second Quarter
NC: Hill 46 rush (Kick Groves); 9:31
NC: Lerose 73-yard pass from Baker (Kick Groves); 5:40
NC: Lerose 15-yard pass from Baker (Kick fails); 3:14
NC: Sedlock 55-yard pass for Baker (Kick Groves); 1:28
Third Quarter
NC: Hill 1 rush (Kick Groves); 11:20
Fourth Quarter
NC: Hill 14 rush (Kick Groves); 9:20
I: Spurlock 8 rush (Conversion fails); 3:56
Individual statistics
Rushing — NC: Justin Hill 7-101, Timmy Baker 5-(minus-4), Devin McKown 5-36, Jacob Williams 1-14, Zach O’Dell 3-17, Luke Lerose 2-76, Jordan McKinney 1-(minus-5), Kaleb Clark 1-1; I: Atticus Goodson 1-64, Cody Fleenor 10-26, Phillip Spurlock 6-38, Chance Spencer 1-(minus-5), Hunter Williams 4-12, Isaiah Duncan 1-(minus-6), Andrew Martin 4-20, Jordan Harvey 3-15, Marcel Guy 3-26
Passing — NC: Baker 5-11-230-2; I: Spurlock 0-3-0-0
Receiving — NC: Lerose 3-143, Hill 1-32, Tyler Sedlock 1-55; I: none