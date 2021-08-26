Grizzlies look to bounce back from rare losing season

summersville — Gene Morris likes his team.
Morris is entering his 24th season at the helm for the Nicholas County High School Grizzlies.
“This team will come out to practice and they will work,” Morris said in the preseason. “They’re very coachable.
“They don’t fool around too much. They’re here and they want to get better every day. You just really admire their work ethic. That is (attributable to) their raising and everything else. They want to get a job done, and they get after it and they work hard together.”
“You never can tell about wins and losses, but as far as the effort goes, it’s there and they’re putting forth the best effort they can,” he added.
The Grizzlies advanced to the postseason playoffs in 2019 but missed out last season following a 3-6 report card.
Nicholas picked up a pair of games that weren’t originally on the schedule during last year’s Covid-19-hindered campaign. That allowed the Grizzlies to play almost their full complement of contests.
This year, the Grizzlies added Coalfield Conference foe PikeView to the regular season slate, replacing Keyser. Of the Keyser series, Morris said, “That was kind of a long trip for both schools.”
While Nicholas had some quality seniors in 2020, the number of 12th-graders was far from voluminous. “We had a few seniors, not very many, and they were great leaders,” Morris said. “We played a lot of sophomores. This year we’re going to have a lot of returners back on both sides of the ball.
“We do have some experience back. I think that will help, having that game experience. There’s no substitute for it. I really do believe that’s going to be a big asset for us at this time.”
Among the offensive losses to graduation were quarterback Jordan McKinney, leading receiver Garrett Kesterson and key running back Jacob Williams. Kesterson (free safety) and Williams (inside linebacker) will be missed in the defensive scheme.
Two athletes who are looking to be the starting quarterback — Dawson Brown (6-foot-3, 160-pound junior) and Brycen Morriston (5-6, 150, junior) — both split time last year at the jayvee position playing quarterback.
“It’s going to come down to who moves the squad in the scrimmages,” Morris said. “We’re going to split time with them in the scrimmages and see how well they do and we’ll go from there.
“There’s nobody that’s really stepped ahead of the other. They’ve both been battling. There’s a good competition for the quarterback position, and I think that’s something that is a plus for our squad right now.”
The bodies who will offer the first line of protection for those in the backfield will be a centerpiece for the Grizzlies this fall.
“The big thing we’ve got coming back is our entire starting line comes back intact (offensively and defensively),” Morris stressed. “Blocking and tackling is still going to be the key to any football game, so when you have that kind of experience coming back ...
“We had to play a lot of sophomores last year on that offensive front.”
Left tackle Bryson Phipps (6-0, 270) was the only junior last year on the offensive front. “He was kind of the guy that they leaned on, and now he’s the only senior we have on the offensive line. Those guys have gotten better, and there’s great chemistry with the guys up front.”
Besides Phipps, returnees back on the line are center Roman Milam (6-1, 275, junior), left guard Josh Cunningham (5-9, 225, junior), right guard Austin Altizer (6-2, 245, junior) and right tackle Levi Hellems (6-2, 275, junior).
J.P. Girod (6-0, 225, senior) and Gavin Blankenship (6-2, 210, junior) will be at tight end, and other experienced offensive returnees are running back Kaleb Clark (5-10, 180, junior) and receiver Wes Hill (5-9, 170, junior). “We do have some experience on both sides of the football,” Morris said.
Major defensive contributors back in the fold include Clark at outside linebacker, and fellow linebackers Girod and Alex Pritt (6-1, 160, junior).
Hill, Ralph Hamrick (6-1, 160, senior) and Brayden Short (5-10, 160, senior) will anchor the secondary.
“We’re hoping to be able to lean on that experience and be able to get off to a pretty good start,” Morris said. “We’re like everybody else, as long as you stay away from the injury bug and we don’t have too many disruptions with things that aren’t in our control, we’ll see how we go.”
Breaking in new players at the quarterback spot is one of the crucial objectives, the coach says. “Our quarterback position is one that’s going to be the newest one out there as far as having experience at the varsity level. Both those guys have experience at the jayvee level.
“They have to understand they have a role to play, and it’s not one where all the burden of winning or losing is going to be on the quarterback’s shoulders. They understand that; they’re going to have to take all the pressure off themselves and follow their own skill set and do the best they can.”
“I’m excited about these guys; they’re a good group to coach and they come out and they work at it, and they’re fun to be around,” Morris said in describing his overall assessment. “They really love this game and they want to play as hard as they can and be successful at it.”
That mission is slated to begin with a 7 p.m. road game at Oak Hill on Aug. 27. The Grizzlies face Shady Spring on the road the next week, then they play their first game at Memorial Stadium versus Wyoming East at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
A good start is important in the grand scheme of things, Morris says.
“I think everybody tries to get off to the best start they can,” he said. “Football itself is kind of a different animal.
“Wins and losses during the regular season mean a lot. Hopefully what you’ve done over the camp will carry over and give you a good opportunity to be successful.”
