SUMMERSVILLE — Meadow Bridge traveled to Memorial Stadium Friday night looking to capitalize on a golden opportunity.
Sitting at No. 24 in the Class A football ratings this week, a win over Class AA Nicholas County would provide a big boost to the Wildcats' playoff chances.
Unfortunately for the visitors from Fayette County, the Grizzlies were not in a giving mood.
Powered by an offense that totaled 488 yards, 288 on the ground, Nicholas County had no trouble with the Wildcats in a 46-14 triumph.
"I thought the offensive line did a great job and I feel they were the turning point tonight," veteran Nicholas County head coach Gene Morris said. "I really thought they controlled the defense pretty well and did a great job cracking some seams in there. That is the reason we had such a good rushing attack tonight."
While knowing his team faced a daunting task against Nicholas County, the final outcome was still a bit of a surprise to Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard.
"I thought it was a pretty decent matchup for us. I knew we were outclassed and all, but in a season like this we had to take a risk," Reichard said. "We thought it was a risk worth taking, but it just didn't go our way. If you come over and get a win, you are in the thick of things as far as the playoffs go."
The telling statistic of the game was Nicholas County's ability to convert on third downs, as well as a crucial fourth down on the opening drive.
For the game, the Grizzlies (3-5) converted 80 percent of their third down tries. Key to those conversions was senior quarterback Jordan McKinney.
"Jordan McKinney was kinda the X-factor tonight," Morris said. "He took the team and put them on his shoulders a couple of times. He got us some nice runs and he really threw the ball well. With his athleticism, he picked us up some times when it was third and very long. When a kid is hot, you have to keep feeding him."
A solid Meadow Bridge defense had no answers for McKinney.
"They ran a pass concept there where they had some levels of depth, an intermediate out and a short out," Reichard explained. "We tried to adjust to it and we just never really adjusted to take away that intermediate route. That bailed them out several times when they needed yardage. We looked at (McKinney) on film and felt like he was their best football player, dangerous with both his arm and his legs. While he had some runs, he really hurt us tonight with his arm."
McKinney gained 120 yards on 15 carries, two going for touchdowns, and completed 13 of his 14 passes for 194 yards to riddle the Wildcats' defense.
When McKinney wasn't creating nightmares for Meadow Bridge, sophomore running back Kaleb Clark picked up where he left off.
Clark's first big play came on defense on the opening series of the game when he picked off a pass to quickly turn the momentum in favor of the Grizzlies.
"We were trying to apply some pressure and make them hurry some throws," Morris said. "Kaleb was fortunate enough to be on the end of that interception. They were moving the ball a little bit and stepped in and halted that drive."
Keyed by a third down pass from McKinney to Garrett Kesterson and a fourth down pass to Jefffrey Girod, both for first downs, the Grizzlies took a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard run from Clark and never looked back.
"Defensively, we flew around and made some stops and kinda made them a little one-dimensional," Morris said. "They hurt us a little bit with the passing game, but we were able to force them to have to throw the ball. That is what we wanted to do."
A crucial defensive stop at midfield late in the first half would help Nicholas County build a commanding halftime lead.
"Once we were able to get that 27-8 lead at the half, I kinda felt like we were getting things turned in our favor to take the ball to start the second half and score," Morris said.
The Grizzlies opened the second half by marching 60 yards in five plays, capped by Clark's 27-yard touchdown run.
Clark finished the game with 121 yards on 18 carries and scored a total of five touchdowns.
"He ran the ball hard. It is kinda contagious," Morris said. "They were working real hard up front moving their feet and (Kaleb) was working really hard behind them. It is good to see a young team start maturing like that and growing each week."
Nicholas County will likely battle PikeView next Friday night, while Meadow Bridge (3-3) is hoping to play Philip Barbour Tuesday and travel to Gilmer County Friday.
MB: 0 8 0 6 — 14
NC: 14 13 12 7 — 46
First quarter
NC: Kaleb Clark 12 run (Brayden Short kick)
NC: Jordan McKinney 1 run (Short kick)
Second quarter
MB: Ayden Redden 7 pass from Dustin Adkins (Hunter Claypool pass from Adkins)
NC : Clark 2 run (Short kick)
NC: McKinney 4 run (kick no good)
Third quarter
NC: Clark 27 run (kick no good)
NC: Clark 13 run (kick no good)
Fourth quarter
MB: Redden 6 pass from Adkins (pass failed)
NC: Clark 6 run (Short kick)
Stats
Rushing:(MB)Hunter Claypool 11-20, Dustin Adkins 2-10, Kandon James-Mullins 2-6, Devon Brown 2-4 ,(NC)Clark 18-121, McKinney 15-120, Garrett Kesterson 2-15, Grayson Kesterson 1-12
Passing:(MB)Adkins 13-19-1-126,(NC)McKinney 13-14-0-194
Receiving:(MB)Ayden Redden 5-61, Tyler Martin 5-19, Rian Cooper 2-39, Claypool 2-8 ,(NC)Ga. Kesterson 6-119, Girod 3-23, Ralph Hamrick 2-21, Joe Allman 1-16