OAK HILL — Nicholas County had enough firepower in its arsenal to first dodge some Leonard lightning, then a dash of Lewis lightning, and finally some real-life lightning as the clock expired to escape with a thrilling 27-25 victory over Oak Hill Friday at John P. Duda Stadium.
Trailing 27-13 after Nicholas quarterback Brycen Morriston legged a keeper up the middle for a 47-yard score with 5:38 left in the game, the Red Devils stiffened and pulled to within 27-25 with a flurry late in the fourth. First, Leonard Farrow bounced outside for a 17-yard TD run at the 4:56 mark to trim the deficit to eight, 27-19, but the conversion run was stopped by Kaleb Clark from the blind side. Farrow's score was set up by a 33-yard pass from Jacob Ward to Ethan Vargo-Thomas, followed by a 14-yard Ward scamper.
Farrow, a senior, had earlier bedeviled the Grizzlies with scoring jaunts covering 49 and 87 yards, and he ended his productive night with 175 yards and three scores on 13 carries.
His teammate, Omar Lewis, brought the game even closer after Farrow's third six-pointer. After Oak Hill's Jayden McLain pounced on a nifty onside kick by teammate Vargo-Thomas, Lewis broke off the left side and raced 50 yards to the end zone for another six points for the hosts, bringing the score to 27-25. One of several illegal procedure penalties on the night by Oak Hill pushed the extra point attempt back to the 8, then Ward's conversion pass was caught by Farrow. He was out-of-bounds, though, which allowed Nicholas to cling to its two-point lead.
"You can see the way those athletes they have making plays, it's hard to keep those guys bottled up for four quarters," said Nicholas County head coach Gene Morris. "They've got a heck of a good football team.
"We shot ourselves in the foot and so did they a time or two. But that's high school football in Week 1. There's gonna be some adversity and you've got to be able to handle it a little better. We were very fortunate to win that; it could have went either way. We did a fairly good job on special teams trying to keep them out of their conversion points. I think that made the difference in the long run.
"Our guys did a good job, stepped up and didn't drop their heads and played real hard."
"We handled ourselves about the best we could in the first game," he added. "I just attribute that to our guys being fairly seasoned.
"They really stepped up and did a heck of a job for us."
"I got outcoached miserably tonight," said Oak Hill head coach David Moneypenny. "I've got to do a better job with these guys.
"I dropped the ball."
After a strong defensive stand by Oak Hill forced a Nicholas punt and gave the home team one more chance as the fourth-period clock ticked down, the Red Devils found themselves facing a fourth-and-8 from their own 27 with a minute left. Ward dropped back and got off a throw, but the Grizzlies' Jaxson Morriston tipped the aerial and teammate Eden Addair hauled it in with 53.2 seconds left to preserve the NCHS victory.
The Grizzlies got several big offensive efforts as the game progressed. After Farrow's 49-yard scoring jaunt in the opening quarter put the visitors in an early hole, they responded with a 24-yard TD run by Kaleb Clark to cap a 10-play, 68-yard drive during which the Grizzlies mixed up their running attack to keep Oak Hill off-balance.
Nicholas County then got two straight scoring passes from quarterback Dawson Brown to assume control. The first — a 15-yard hookup with Alex Pritt — capped a seven-play, 63-yard possession in which the Grizzlies softened up the OHHS defense with four straight carries by Clark, runs covering 5, 16, 9 and 19 yards.
The second TD pass-and-catch involved Brown to Wes Hill for 36 yards, and Brayden Short's PAT kick made it 21-7 with 1:03 remaining in the third.
Farrow (87 yards) and Brycen Morriston (46 yards) then traded six-pointers to set the stage for the frantic finish.
On the night, Clark weaved his way for 143 yards and a score on 22 carries for the Grizzlies.
Backing Farrow up on the ground for Oak Hill, Lewis closed with 13 rushes for 104 yards and a score.
"Both the quarterbacks played their role very, very well," Morris said. "I think both those guys did a nice job with what we asked them to do."
"After their opening drive when they scored, we did a real good job (defensively) until they were able to crack another couple big plays," Morris continued. "It's just so hard to keep those kind of gifted athletes (at bay). They've got great blocking up front, and that's what triggers it.
"I thought we matched pretty well. Our guys didn't back down; they didn't hang their heads. They stayed right after it. I'm pleased with their effort all the way around."
Nicholas County travels to Shady Spring for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Sept. 3.
Oak Hill hosts Westside at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.
"I'm excited the kids played extremely well in that last part of the fourth quarter," said Moneypenny. "We had a talk with the team, and we want to bring that momentum into the next game."
"But, I've got to do a better job with this team," he reiterated.
NC (1-0): 0 7 14 6 — 27
OH (0-1): 7 0 0 18 — 25
First quarter
OH: Leonard Farrow 49 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 7-0, 10:20
Second quarter
NC: Kaleb Clark 24 run (Brayden Short kick), 7-7, 9:07
Third quarter
NC: Alex Pritt 15 pass from Dawson Brown (Short kick), 14-7, 9:10
NC: Wes Hill 36 pass from Brown (Short kick), 21-7, 1:03
Fourth quarter
OH: Farrow 87 run (kick blocked), 21-13, 8:31
NC: Brycen Morriston 47 run (kick blocked), 27-13, 5:38
OH: Farrow 17 run (run failed), 27-19, 4:56
OH: Omar Lewis 50 run (pass failed), 27-25, 4:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NC: Kaleb Clark 22-143-1, Brycen Morriston 6-71-1, Colton Browning 5-17, Eden Addair 2-9. OH: Leonard Farrow 13-175-3, Omar Lewis 13-104-1, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 5-22, Jacob Ward 2-17, Team 2-(-9).
PASSING — NC: Dawson Brown 3-4-0-52-2, Brycen Morriston 0-1-1-0-0. OH: Jacob Ward 1-4-1-33-0, Alex Colaiseno 1-3-2-16-0.
RECEIVING — NC: Wes Hill 2-37-1, Alex Pritt 1-15-1. OH: Ethan Vargo-Thomas 1-34, Leonard Farrow 1-16.
TAKEAWAYS — NC: Wes Hill (INT), Alex Pritt (INT), Eden Addair (INT). OH: Ethan Vargo-Thomas (INT).