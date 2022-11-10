Nicholas County coach Gene Morris is an avid reader.
Voracious you could say.
But he has put his reading on hiatus in lieu of scouting reports.
He hopes by the time the story is written on this season, it is a tale of a long run in the postseason as his Grizzlies trek to Frankfort for a first-round matchup in the Class AA postseason.
During his reading retreats during the summer, Morris picks up a lot of usable quotes, and he has one he likes to use that fits the way all teams are feeling as the second season — the postseason — kicks off around West Virginia this week.
“It’s everybody doing the little things to make the big things happen,” Morris says, repeating the phrase.
The Grizzlies put together a 7-3 record, losing in the opener to Class AAA Oak Hill and enduring a tough late season losing skein to Class AA No. 2 Independence and Class A No. 1 James Monroe. Along the way was a come-from-behind win over Lincoln.
Job one was for the Grizzlies to go to PikeView and take care of business.
The last thing a team wants, heading to a higher seed on a a three-game losing streak and another loss could have meant a trip to No. 1 Winfield or a repeat trip to No. 2 Independence in the first round.
But the Grizzlies took care of business, winning 58-0 as Kaleb Clark ran for 221 yards and five touchdowns on just 14 carries.
The line has been a consistent group, helping Clark rush for 1,382 yards, his second 1,000-yard season. The senior had three games over 200 yards has 16 career 100 yard games for the Grizzlies.
In Frankfort, the Grizzlies encounter a team with which they have some familiarity.
The Falcons run the Wing-T, an offense the Grizzlies saw in the season opener against Oak Hill.
“They do a lot of misdirection, the stuff you expect with the Wing-T,” Morris said. “They will lull you to sleep with the run then they can break off a pass on you. They run that offense very well. We’ve seen a lot of that, we have played them in the past. They have a good team, coach (Kevin) Whitman does an excellent job up there.”
Indeed, the Grizzlies have traveled to Short Gap twice, both playoff games, and lost there twice, 20-16 in 2014 and 58-12 in 2019.
This is the 13th season in the last 16 that Nicholas County has advanced to the postseason. Nicholas County is 4-12 in that stretch.
“We are proud of the program we have built here,” Morris said. “We try to do things the right way. At the end of the day, we hope the kids do the little things to make sure the big things happen.”
Aside from the offensive exploits of Clark, the Grizzlies have a well-rounded group of players who know their role. Wes Hill, one of the best return men in the state, had a kick return against Independence, a nice feather in the cap.
Quarterback Brycen Morriston is not called on to throw the ball much, but when he is he has made the most of it, with five of his 26 completions, just under 20 percent, going for touchdowns.
He has also rushed for 338 yards and five touchdowns.
Hill has 107 receiving yards and three scores and has a rushing touchdown, and Alex Pritt is a versatile player with three receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.
Johann Villasenor has quietly been one of the better kickers in Class AA with 45 PATs and three field goals for 54 points.
Aside from 58 points surrendered in a loss to Independence and 35 against James Monroe (93), the Grizzlies have only given up 83 in their other eight games, with three shutouts.
Nicholas County is averaging 231.9 yards rushing per game and 40.4 passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.