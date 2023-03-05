Nicholas County's Dalton Hanshaw, left, takes on Independence's Josh Hart in a 190-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hart defeated Hanshaw 3-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts, above, wrestles Bridgeport's Kamar Summers in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roberts was defeated by Summers by pin 10-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
Grizzlies grab top 10 finish, plus other state place winners
Nicholas County's Dalton Hanshaw, left, takes on Independence's Josh Hart in a 190-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hart defeated Hanshaw 3-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts, above, wrestles Bridgeport's Kamar Summers in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roberts was defeated by Summers by pin 10-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
HUNTINGTON — Nicholas County coach Kevin Amick thought a finish in the 10-15 range for his small, young team was a reasonable goal.
He was right.
The Grizzlies took six wrestlers to the state tournament and finished in 10th place in Class AA/A with 54 points, a half point behind Clay County.
Senior Dalton Hanshaw was runner-up at 190 pounds, falling 3-2 to Independence senior Josh Hart in the championship match. Hanshaw had defeated Hart in the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals in January.
Hanshaw missed a month after suffering a dislocated collarbone three days before the Braxton County Invitational Jan. 14. He came back for the Region 3 tournament and advanced to the finals, where he took a medical forfeit to allow more time to heal before the state tournament.
Grizzlies freshman Luke Kelly placed fifth at 113. Four others lost in the blood round, falling just short of all-state.
l l l
The season didn’t quite end the way Greenbrier East junior Calvin Roberts had planned, but it was nonetheless a successful season.
Roberts was pinned by Bridgeport’s Kamar Simmons late in the third period of the Class AAA 285-pound championship. Still, Roberts finished with a 38-9 record and won his first regional championship.
Roberts’ runner-up finish gave Greenbrier East three place finishers. Will Godby was fourth at 113 and Thomas Mullins fifth at 215.
l l l
Oak Hill also had three place winners. Junior Colton Naylor was fifth at 285, while Mason Wills and Gabe Truman were sixth at 165 and 215, respectively.
