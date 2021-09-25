SUMMERSVILLE – Nicholas County is having its cake this season. And Friday night the Grizzlies were eating it up in a 53-8 victory over Wyoming East at Memorial Stadium.
CAKE is a defensive acronym developed by head coach Gene Morris.
“It’s more about attitude than scheme,” Morris said. “You’ve got to get your reads; you’ve got to get your keys. We call it CAKE. Getting the Call, getting Aligned right, reading your Keys and then Execute. That’s what we want to do on defense. We want to get after it, We want to swarm the ball and that’s what causes turnovers.”
The Grizzlies were doing that at Memorial Stadium against an outmanned Wyoming East team playing with several injured players in street clothes.
The Grizzlies got four turnovers in the first half and scored off all four.
Nicholas County also turned the Warriors over on downs twice and started all six of its first half possessions in Warriors territory. They also added a defensive touchdown. That’s having your cake and eating it, too.
On the first possession of the game Wyoming East fumbled, and Noah Hawkins came away with the interception. A few plays later Wes Hill scored from 18 yards out.
On the next possession Alex Pritt intercepted a pass and Kaleb Clark scored the first of three rushing touchdowns to make it 14-0.
A turnover on downs led to the next Nicholas score, a Clark four-yard run. By the end of one it was 20-0.
The scoring didn’t stop. Another turnover on downs and an Eden Addair interception led to Pritt and Colton Browning touchdown runs.
Then, the defense got in on the act when Clark recovered a fumble and returned it 34 yards. He said it might have been his easiest touchdown.
“I was a low-high, he (quarterback Chandler Johnson) was wrapped up low and high and the ball just kind of popped out right into my arms,” Clark said. “I heard everybody saying ‘go, go’ and I looked up and nobody was in front of me.”
All told Wyoming East was held to 15 yards rushing in the first half and did not get across midfield until the third quarter. When they did, it — perhaps fittingly — ended in a fumble.
“The defense played great,” offensive lineman Bryson Phipps said. “They were able to opo the ball out, pick the ball off. Everything was great and we capitalized on their great play.”
Clark once again went over 100 yards rushing, finishing with 149 yards and a season-high three rushing touchdowns.
And like any good running back Clark credited the offensive line.
“I’ve gotten blocks and holes this year I’ve never seen before, the line is doing great,” he said.
His lifelong friend Roam Milam, an offensive lineman, said credit goes both ways.
“Kaleb is a stud,” Milam said. “If we make a mistake, he’s going to correct it for us. We can have a bad block and he is still going to get a positive gain on it.”
Wes Hill, quickly becoming Mr. Excitement for the Grizzlies football team, returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown for the second week in a row for the final Grizzlies score.
“Recently in practice I’ve been focusing more on punt and kickoff return because I know it can be a key component to the game,” Hill said. “If you are able to get those points it’s really helpful to the team.”
Wyoming East finally found some success running behind Tucker Cook, one of several players playing out of position. Cook scored on a nice 37-yard run. Despite not playing football before this year, he has scored both of the Warriors’ touchdowns in the last two weeks.
Quarterback Jackson Danielson suffered a hand injury and played sparingly. Chandler Johnson took snaps as the quarterback.
Nobody has to tell Jimmy Adkins that his team has been outscored 116-6 in the first half of the last two games.
“We come in Monday, this is behind us, all this is behind us,” Adkins said. “All we can do from now, as soon as I get in the locker room is, hey, this is over. We have to get back on the grind Monday.”
Wyoming East is scheduled to travel to River View next Friday. Nicholas County will be at Midland Trail.
Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8
Wyoming East 0 0 0 8 - 8
Nicholas County 20 26 7 0 - 53
Scoring summary
First quarter
NC – Wesley Hill 18 run (Brayden Short kick), 7:37
NC – Kaleb Clark 7 run ( Short kick), 3:16
NC – Clark 4 run (kick failed), :07
Second quarter
NC – Alex Pritt 28 run (Short kick), 9:55
NC – Colton Browning 14 run (kick failed), 4:31
NC – Clark 30 fumble return (Short kick), 4:09
NC – Clark 34 run (kick failed), :09
Third quarter
NC – Hill 78 kick return (Short kick), 7:4
Fourth quarter
WE – Tucker Cook 37 run (Caden Cook run), 7:14
Individual statistics
RUSHING – WE: Tucker Cook 11-56-1, Chandler Johnson 6-13-0, Gabe Riling 2-10-0, Landon Lester 1-6-0, Caden Cook 2-5-0, Bryson Huff 1-0-0, Eli Fralin 5-(-4). NC: Kaleb Clark 11-149-3, Alex Pritt 2-37-1, Bryson Lee 10-29-0, Colton Browning 3-19-1, Wesley Hill 1-18-1, Brysen Morriston 3-15-0, Jeremiah Bailes 3-6-0, Mason Grose 1-2-0, Dawson Brown 1-1-0, Noah Hines 1-(-5)-0.
PASSING – WE: Chandler Johnson 3-9-2-28-0, NC: Dawson Brown 1-2-0-(-2)-0
RECEIVING – WE: Eli Fralin 2-21, Brysin Huff 1-7-0 NC: Alex Pritt 1-(-2)
TURNOVERS – WE: x NC: Noah Hawkins FR, Kaleb Clark (FR), Alex Pritt INT, Eden Addair INT