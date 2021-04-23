Herbert Hoover 71, Nicholas County 53
ELKVIEW — Devin Hatfield scored a game-high 24 points to lead No. 1 seed Herbert Hoover to a 71-53 win over No. 3 Nicholas County for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Trey Chapman added 14 points and Eli Robertson 10 for the Huskies (12-3).
Colby Pishner and D.J. Coomes scored 13 points apiece, while Rylee Nicholas and Jordan McKinney both scored 10.
The Grizzlies (3-11) will travel to Shady Spring and Hoover will host Westside in the Class AAA Region 3 co-finals Tuesday at 7 p.m.
State Scores
Boys Sectionals
AAAA
Region 1
Section 1
Morgantown 64, Wheeling Park 29
Region 2
Section 1
Martinsburg 64, Hedgesville 47
Section 2
Jefferson 67, Musselman 53
Region 3
Section 1
George Washington 64, South Charleston 61
Region 4
Section 1
Huntington 59, Cabell Midland 54
Section 2
Hurricane 62, St. Albans 59
AAA
Region 1
Section 2
Trinity 57, Berkeley Springs 53
Region 2
Section 1
Fairmont Senior 60, Grafton 50
Region 3
Section 2
Herbert Hoover 71, Nicholas County 53
Region 4
Section 1
Nitro 37, Winfield 32
Section 2
Logan 46, Lincoln County 44
AA
Region 1
Section 1
Ritchie County 39, St. Marys 37
Section 2
Williamstown 76, Wirt County 34
Region 2
Section 1
Moorefield 58, Frankfort 44
Section 2
Clay County 52, Braxton County 41
Region 3
Section 1
Bluefield 45, Wyoming East 43
Section 2
Chapmanville 53, Liberty Raleigh 42
Region 4
Section 1
Poca 82, Buffalo 39
Section 2
Charleston Catholic 91, Roane County 28
A
Region 1
Section 1
Cameron 56, Madonna 55, OT
Section 2
Clay-Battelle 41, Tyler Consolidated 38
Region 2
Section 2
Pendleton County 46, Tygarts Valley 32
Region 4
Section 2
Wahama 75, Gilmer County 68
Nicholas County (3-11)
Colby Pishner 13, Rylee Nicholas 10, D.J. Coomes 13, Ryan Keener 5, Jordan McKinney 10, Wes Hill 2.
Herbert Hoover (12-3)
Frank Early 6, Jack Copenhaver 7, Devin Hatfield 24, Dylan Paxton 2, Trevor Rager 2, Christian Buckley 6, Eli Robertson 10, Trey Chapman 14.
NC 13 11 13 16 — 53
HH 12 23 12 24 — 71
3-point goals — NC: 5 (Pishner 2, Coomes, McKinney 2); HH: 3 (Early, Copenhaver, Robertson). Fouled out — none.