Herbert Hoover 71, Nicholas County 53

ELKVIEW — Devin Hatfield scored a game-high 24 points to lead No. 1 seed Herbert Hoover to a 71-53 win over No. 3 Nicholas County for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.

Trey Chapman added 14 points and Eli Robertson 10 for the Huskies (12-3).

Colby Pishner and D.J. Coomes scored 13 points apiece, while Rylee Nicholas and Jordan McKinney both scored 10.

The Grizzlies (3-11) will travel to Shady Spring and Hoover will host Westside in the Class AAA Region 3 co-finals Tuesday at 7 p.m.

State Scores

Boys Sectionals

AAAA

Region 1

Section 1

Morgantown 64, Wheeling Park 29

Region 2

Section 1

Martinsburg 64, Hedgesville 47

Section 2

Jefferson 67, Musselman 53

Region 3

Section 1

George Washington 64, South Charleston 61

Region 4

Section 1

Huntington 59, Cabell Midland 54

Section 2

Hurricane 62, St. Albans 59

AAA

Region 1

Section 2

Trinity 57, Berkeley Springs 53

Region 2

Section 1

Fairmont Senior 60, Grafton 50

Region 3

Section 2

Herbert Hoover 71, Nicholas County 53

Region 4

Section 1

Nitro 37, Winfield 32

Section 2

Logan 46, Lincoln County 44

AA

Region 1

Section 1

Ritchie County 39, St. Marys 37

Section 2

Williamstown 76, Wirt County 34

Region 2

Section 1

Moorefield 58, Frankfort 44

Section 2

Clay County 52, Braxton County 41

Region 3

Section 1

Bluefield 45, Wyoming East 43

Section 2

Chapmanville 53, Liberty Raleigh 42

Region 4

Section 1

Poca 82, Buffalo 39

Section 2

Charleston Catholic 91, Roane County 28

A

Region 1

Section 1

Cameron 56, Madonna 55, OT

Section 2

Clay-Battelle 41, Tyler Consolidated 38

Region 2

Section 2

Pendleton County 46, Tygarts Valley 32

Region 4

Section 2

Wahama 75, Gilmer County 68

 

Nicholas County (3-11)

Colby Pishner 13, Rylee Nicholas 10, D.J. Coomes 13, Ryan Keener 5, Jordan McKinney 10, Wes Hill 2.

Herbert Hoover (12-3)

Frank Early 6, Jack Copenhaver 7, Devin Hatfield 24, Dylan Paxton 2, Trevor Rager 2, Christian Buckley 6, Eli Robertson 10, Trey Chapman 14.

NC  13  11  13  16  —  53

HH  12  23  12  24  —  71

3-point goals — NC: 5 (Pishner 2, Coomes, McKinney 2); HH: 3 (Early, Copenhaver, Robertson). Fouled out — none.

