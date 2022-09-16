Grizzlies come back to win at Lincoln

SHINNSTON — Nicholas County trailed 21-9 in the fourth quarter before scoring twice to post a 24-21 comeback win over Lincoln Thursday night.
The go-ahead touchdown came on quarterback Brycen Morriston's 3-yard pass to Alex Pritt. Kaleb Clark ran in for the two-point conversion to make it a three-point game.
Earlier in the quarter, Clark started the comeback with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Johan Villasenor's 33-yard field goal in the second quarter ultimately proved the difference.
Coltin Browning got the Grizzlies (3-1) on the board with a 3-yard TD in the first quarter. Lincoln then scored around Villasenor's field goal with Nick Keller's 16-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Rice and a 4-yard run by Levi Moore.
The Cougars (2-1) extended their lead to 21-9 in the third quarter on Keller's second TD pass, this one 48 yards to Brayden Edgell.
Clark finished with 159 yards on 36 carries for the Grizzlies, who will host Midland Trail on Friday, Sept. 30.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NC: Clark 26-159, Browning 5-23, Pritt 5-10, Eden Addair 1-8, Morriston 6-5, team 3-0; L: Antwan Hilliard 15-87, Nathan Swiger 2-18, Keller 6-13, Moore 2-4.
PASSING — NC: Morriston 7-13-0-83; L: Keller 4-7-1-127, Moore 3-5-0-107.
RECEIVING — NC: Grayson Kesterson 2-48, Wes Hill 4-32, Pritt 1-3; L: Edgell 2-83, Keller 1-66, Hilliard 1-37, Maddox Perrine 1-28, Rice 2-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.