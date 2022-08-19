Grizzlies' Clark rides 100 yard streak into opener

SUMMERSVILLE - Combine practice makes perfect and patience is a virtue, and you get Nicholas County running back Kaleb Clark, the king of consistency among area running backs.
Clark, 5-10, 175-pound Senior was the only area back to rush for over 100 yards in every game last season.
Meshing work ethic and patience helped Clark rush for 1,518 yards (second in the area behind Greenbrier East’s Ian Cline among returning backs) and 21 touchdowns (first) last season.
He waited his time behind a gauntlet of great backs, Justin Hill and Zack O’Dell when he was a freshman and Jake Williams his sophomore year, learning along the way, and put together a formula that has worked.
“Patience,” Clark said of his chief strength. “I like to wait for a hole to open up and that’s when take charge and go. I like to let the blocking develop. That’s when I find a hole and go.”
Like a good back, he is high on his offensive line, which allowed him to average 7.3 yards per carry on 218 totes.
“I couldn’t do it without them, and they even worked harder this off-season than they did last season,” Clark said of a line that returns four starters. “I expect to have that (a big season) again because of them.”
Fellow senior and offensive lineman Roman Milam said blocking for his life-long friend is easy.
“It’s awesome, because if we make a mistake, he is going to correct it,” Milam said of Clark, who he met in day-care, long before they started school. “He’s going to find the open hole.”
Coach Gene Morris said it is more than just patience and work ethic, though he noted Clark has those in spades has those traits in spades.
“Quite honestly it’s up to that offensive line but he has that ability and that knack to move the pile forward and gain yards after contact,” Morris said. “He is a competitor as well. That’s what you look for, somebody who is going to get out there and help you control the line of scrimmage, and he can do it.”
Clark flashed a coming attraction preview against Meadow Bridge in a Covid-added game in 2020.
He had 18 carries for 120 yards and five touchdowns, the touchdown remark remaining his benchmark.
“I knew it was going to be a good game, because I had an interception on the first drive of the game,” Clark said. “I scored a touchdown and they just kept feeding me. Props to the coaching staff for letting me do what I can do.”
“Given an opportunity to catapult yourself into that picture just showed us he had the ability to run the football,” Morris said. “The patience he had behind his offensive line. The run after contact and the yards to gain. It was just Kaleb out there doing his stuff. Given that opportunity and seeing what you can do on Friday night with the excitement and adrenaline that flows through you, Kaleb did a real nice job and kind of gave us that confidence we wanted to see in him.”
He followed that up with 11 straight 100-yard games.
“That means a lot to me but nowhere near as much as the wins mean,” Clark said. “I just want to win and if carrying the ball 30 times for 200 yards is it, that’s what I want to do.”
An 8-3 season in 2021 that ended with a tough 18-15 loss to Roane County in the Class AA playoffs has the Grizzlies hungry for another playoff run. Just as longer stay this time.
“We want to make it to the Island (Wheeling, site of the Super Six state championships),” Clark said. “That’s what everybody’s goal should be. That’s what our goal is. This is a great team and I think we can do that.”
Nicholas County opens the season hoisting Oak Hill at Memorial Stadium Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.