Griffith returning as Miners broadcaster

Garry Griffith's broadcasting career has taken him all over the country, and the number of people he has met along the way is probably too high to count.
But when it comes to why he truly enjoys his job, something infinitely more important takes over.
What really matters to him is "the affirmation that this is part of God’s placement in life for me."
God is leading Griffith to West Virginia for the third time, where he will return next week for his second stint as the radio voice of the West Virginia Miners. He will be unable to make it in time for the Miners' first three games — including Wednesday's season opener against Johnstown at Linda K. Epling Stadium — but will make his debut Saturday, June 4, on the first of three Fireworks Nights.
Griffith first called Miners games from 2014-2016 after having spent the 2013 season with the Princeton Rays of the Appalachian League.
"It means the continuation to broadcast sports, and baseball in particular," Griffith said. "Being able to broadcast validates I am in the right spot in my life — for the moment."
He has fond memories of his previous tours in the Mountain State.
"The people made my previous time with the Miners an easy place to broadcast games," he said. "I have a good relationship with (manager/GM) Tim Epling. I am confident that we understand each other’s roles with the team. I enjoyed working with Miners GMs Jim Holland and Matt Hanshew. Neither of them micromanaged, allowing me to do my job. I enjoyed the company of the scorekeeper, Greg Crist in the press box. Of course, there is Keith Thompson who made/makes me feel welcomed and trusts me to broadcast the Miners’ games."
He recalls a lasting impression with Holland, who was with the Miners from 2016-2020, when Holland was the GM in Princeton. It actually happened before Griffith reported to Mercer County.
"He called me in February 2013. I was in a hotel room about to leave to broadcast a college basketball game for Newberry College," Griffith recalled. "Jim told me he remembered a letter I had sent him several years earlier regarding broadcasting the Princeton Rays. Understand, it was a letter, not an email (as I remember). I was amused and impressed that Jim remembered that letter.
"So, as the saying goes, never lose hope. You just never know who will remember you."
Griffith has been in broadcasting for over 30 years and has called Minor League Baseball in the Appalachian, Pioneer, South Atlantic, Carolina and Southern leagues. He currently calls basketball and baseball for Newberry College, which he has done since 2011.
In 2016, he had a dream assignment when he broadcasted for Coastal Carolina, which went on to win the College World Series. He had actually already been in Beckley for his third year with the Miners, but Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue called and convinced Griffith to join the team in Omaha, Neb., for the CWS.
"I almost hesitated, which looking back is hard to believe," Griffith admitted. "The Miners got back to Beckley at about 3 a.m. (from a game at Chillicothe). I slept, then drove to Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, and jumped on the CCU charter on Thursday."
Ironically, the Miners also won a championship that summer, their third Prospect League Championship.
All Miners games can be heard on WJLS-AM 560 and 104.1 FM.
Wednesday's season opener will start at 6:35 p.m., as will all Monday-Saturday home games.
Tickets can be purchased online.
