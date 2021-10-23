NEW RICHMOND — Peyton Greer threw for all four PikeView touchdowns in the Panthers’ 28-12 win over host Wyoming East.

Three of Greer’s touchdown passes went to Dylan Blake, covering 3, 25 and 25 yards. The other was a 40-harder to Braydon Dalton.

Jackson Danielson scored on runs of 6 and 8 yards for East (1-7).

The Warriors will visit Independence on Friday.

 

PV08614—28

WE0066—12

Second quarter

PV: Dylan Blake 3 pass from Peyton Greer (Greer pass)

Third quarter

WE: Jackson Danielson 6 run (run failed)

PV: Blake 25 pass from Greer (run failed)

Fourth quarter

PV: Braydon Dalton 40 pass from Greer (Dalton pass from Greer)

WE: Danielson 8 run (run failed)

PV: Blake 25 pass from Greer (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — PV: n/a; WE: Gabe Riling 7-50, Caden Cook 9-26, Danielson 10-7.

PASSING — PV: n/a; WE: Danielson 5-11-2-74.

RECEIVING — PV: n/a; WE: Tucker Cook 3-50, Riling 1-13, Cook 1-11.

