Greenbrier will host World TeamTennis this summer

The Greenbrier and World TeamTennis confirmed Tuesday that the WTT season will be held at the resort starting July 12.
The regular season will be held July 12-30 with 63 total matches played at Center Court at Creekside. The semifinals will be played Aug. 1, with the championship set for Aug. 2.
Indoor courts will be used in case of rain.
“We are thrilled to welcome World TeamTennis to The Greenbrier and honored it chose our incredible facilities to host its 2020 season,” Greenbrier President Dr. Jill Justice said in a release. “America’s Resort has a rich tennis history, and we’re proud to add another chapter with another organization that is blessed with a storied history, World TeamTennis.”
The league started in 1974 with Billie Jean King as a co-founder and is made up of nine franchises – the expansion Chicago Smash, New York Empire, Orange County (Calif.) Breakers, Orlando Storm, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, 2018 and 2019 WTT champion Springfield (Mo.) Lasers, Vegas Rollers and Washington (D.C.) Kastles.
Players confirmed by the WTT include 2020 Australian Open champion and world No. 4 Sofia Kenin (Philadelphia Freedoms), 2017 U.S. Open champ and 2018 French Open finalist Sloane Stephens (Chicago Smash), Grigor Dimitrov (Orange County Breakers), the Vegas Rollers’ Sam Querrey and Bob and Mike Bryan, the winningest and most accomplished doubles team in tennis history, Tennys Sandgren (Orlando Storm) and doubles specialists Rajeev Ram (Chicago), Jean-Julien Rojer (Springfield Lasers) and Neal Skupski (New York Empire), the 2019 WTT Male Most Valuable Player.
The WTT says it will follow all state and local procedures in adhering to all health and safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. One measure will be to allow only 500 fans in the 2,500-set Center Court at Creekside.
The Greenbrier is owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
Ticket information and a broadcast schedule will be announced at at later date.