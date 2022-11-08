Cynthia Nutter has put together quite the Class A volleyball program in her nine seasons at Greenbrier West.
When the Cavaliers walk into the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Wednesday, it will be their sixth consecutive state tournament appearance. Four of the last five seasons have resulted in Region 3 championships.
There are a number of factors that go into building a winner, but Nutter says it ultimately comes down to the players themselves.
"Having a good middle school program to start with helps tremendously, but it's the girls," Nutter said. "There's just a quality of athlete right there at West that ... I mean, they're dedicated to the sport."
The Cavs lost four seniors, three of them starters, from last year's team in Kenzie O'Dell, Brooke Nutter, Natalie Agee and Loren Hanna. O'Dell was a first-team all-stater, Agee second-team and Nutter honorable mention.
Sophomore Megan Griffith has stepped into Agee's role at libero.
"We kind of had the idea last year that she was going to fill that spot," Nutter said. "It's a little different being a DS (defensive specialist) than a libero, but she has stepped up."
Senior Meagan Poticher has taken control from the middle hitter position in place of O'Dell. Brooke Nutter played all around last season, and Cynthia Nutter said "both of my outside hitters have figured out how to do that." They would be junior Kadee O'Dell and sophomore Preslee Treadway.
Nutter said those two have been a strength for the team this season.
"Preslee reads the floor really well so she knows where to put the ball," Nutter said. "And Kadee is going to hurt somebody one day as hard as she hits it. And her serving and defensive skills right now are really good."
Junior Riley Robertson has been setting since her freshman season and has done an excellent job, Nutter said.
"I don't care where the ball is being passed to, she will put it where it needs to go in one of the hitters' hands," Nutter said.
Senior Desteney Walker has moved to DS after setting for two years, experience that helps her know where to be on the court at her new spot. Fellow senior Allison Dunn is a middle hitter after previous stints outside. A third senior, Michaela Alley hits from the right side and reads the court well thanks to her experience.
West is the fourth seed at the state tournament and will face No. 5 Moorefield at 8:30 a.m. The winner will face either No. 1 Williamstown or No. 8 Tolsia at 6:30 p.m.
Nutter hasn't had a chance to see Moorefield in person, but has seen the Yellow Jackets on social media.
"They've got a lot of videos on YouTube and they've got two pretty decent hitters that are also their blockers," Nutter said. "They do a lot of single blocking, which will be interesting because my blockers love it when there's one blocker there. They've got really good feet and play good defense.
"You've got to go in and play your game against them. Otherwise, if you think you're going to go in there and cruise right through it, they'll get you."
