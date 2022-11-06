Greenbrier West wins Class A Region 3 title; Mavericks also state bound

 By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald

Greenbrier West and James Monroe battled it out in a five-setter, even with the knowledge that both would be headed to the state tournament.

In the end, the Cavaliers came away with the 3-2 victory for the Class A Region 3 championship Saturday in Charleston.

West had advanced with a straight-sets win over River View.

James Monroe, the Section 2 champion, eliminated host Charleston Catholic.

The state tournament is set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

