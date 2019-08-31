With high school football kicking off around the state Friday night, communities gathered to cheer on their respective schools.
For some teams and communities, kickoff means a little more.
Though Greenbrier West won’t play its first home game for three weeks, the community will be closer than ever.
On May 15, Greenbrier West senior and four-year football player Chad Ramsey died in an ATV accident. Ramsey, a record-setting quarterback for the Cavaliers, was a beloved member of the community and now West will have the opportunity to honor his memory throughout the season.
“Not a lot of people know this, but we ordered a memory sticker to put on our helmets,” Greenbrier West athletic director Jared Robertson said. “It has CR with number 31 on the helmet and it’s a way we plan to honor him this year.”
As an accomplished player, the Cavaliers have done everything imaginable to honor Ramsey, including managing his number.
“We’ve kept everything that has 31 hidden away,” Robertson said. “That number, 31, will be held away for awhile. We’ve never retired a jersey down here at Greenbrier West, but I can guarantee if we don’t retire that one it won’t be worn for a very long time. That and the decal are just a few ways we want to honor him this year. We don’t have a home game for several weeks, but we’re going to have a moment of silence before one of the games.”
While Ramsey wouldn’t have been a part of this team, he was still a beloved member of it, serving as leader for this group of players over the last three years. His impact on the team has been evident when his name has been mentioned.
“We talked about it some back before we started,” Robertson said. “Since we got into practice we haven’t said much about it. When we had his memorial, we had wristbands and we gave out a lot to our kids. Now you’ll see them wear them in practice and it’s a constant reminder and I think it pushes them a little more. These kids were all close to him and they all loved him. He played with them for years and was the leader of this team.”
“It’s business as usual, though, in practice, but as coaches, we’ve had conversations about it. When the decals came in, we passed them around and looked at them and it was an emotional moment. Even now just thinking about it, it leaves you speechless.”
As the West community did when the accident first occurred, they’ve rallied and lifted each other up, particularly Ramsey’s relatives.
“His first cousin (Riley McClung) is a sophomore for us and you can see it means a lot to him,” Robertson said. “It’s hard because you want everyone to move on, but he was such a popular guy and you see him everywhere. His dad has come with us to both scrimmages and plans to make it a regular thing. He’s down for whatever he can to help out and I think him being able to come to those things helps as well and we want to make him feel like he can and that he’s a part of this. We all lost someone, so we want to help each other any way we can.”
“It’s a reminder to our kids because you don’t know what tomorrow brings. Hopefully it will strengthen our kids and we’ll play through this season in honor of who he was and the impact he had on our program.”