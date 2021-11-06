Greenbrier West and Westside came away with Region 3 cheerleading championships on Saturday.
Greenbrier West was the Class A champion, unseating three-time champion Midland Trail, which was runner-up.
Westside took home the title in Class AA. Placing runner-up was Shady Spring, the 2020 champion.
In Class AAA, Woodrow Wilson was runner-up and will return to the state tournament after a one-year hiatus. George Washington won the championship.
All three divisions were contested at Riverside High School.
All six teams will compete at the state tournament Dec. 11 at the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University in Huntington.