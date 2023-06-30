CHARMCO – If there is more traffic on the road separating Greenbrier West and its football field, it is understandable.
Fans are itching to get a peek at the work being done this summer as new field turf is being put down on the field.
What is now rubble will soon render a shiny new playing surface. Greenbrier West Athletic Director Jared Robertson was excited about the transformation taking place as work continued on a nearly $2 million resurfacing project.
The county board took on the project which also will see Greenbrier East get new turf on its field, its current turf showing wear.
“Our county really took care of both schools. They are getting theirs replaced and we are getting a nice new facility here,” Robertson said. “I think it has brought a lot of excitement to the community. I’m sure a lot of vehicles have pulled up the hill here to peek at what’s going on. We are excited for it. We aren’t going to miss the days in November mowing the grass and painting lines and trying to patch up mud spots and trying to keep playoff games alive here. It’s going to be nice to know that we don’t have to worry about that anymore.”
Ask anyone from any school which had the field turf installed in the last decade and they will tell you it’s night and day, merits ranging from easy upkeep, to practicing in any weather, to having hashmarks on a field. And the turf can be used for multiple sports.
No mowing. No painting. No patching up the field after a game played in wet conditions.
Consider last year’s 35-0 shutout of South Harrison.
“It was a total mud pit,” Robertson said. “If we had been fortunate enough to have a home game the next week we would have moved to Greenbrier East or some place else. It’s just hard, in this part of the state especially, to keep a field in good condition. We had a nice crown and as good a grass field as there is in the area. I’m not going to miss the fertilizing and the liming you have to do in the offseason. “
It is a positive down to the Xs and the Os.
“People think you paint the field and it stays there,” Robertson said. “To paint all those numbers and hashmarks takes a lot of time, so a lot of the time you are practicing without that stuff. Your spacing matters in the passing game. To know you can talk to your players about lining up on top of the numbers or splitting the numbers and the hash, all those things that we were guessing about with paint before are now going to always be there now. All those things will matter. Balls aren’t going to be muddy. That will all be positive.”
Following that playoff win last year, the final game, several players got dirt from the field as a souvenir. Pictures were taken as free word of the impending change spread.
Robertson said the players’ reaction might be yet another moment to capture.
“I’m excited to see our players get out here on it and look around and think what a special day it is for our school,” he said.
A new track will also be installed and completion on that will come in mid-September.
“I really think that this is the final piece of the puzzle in a way,” Robertson said, noting a project a few years ago that expanded the seating to make the field playoff compliant. “If you take all the Class A stadiums across the state you can put ours up against any of them. We’re really proud of it.”
Robertson thinks the turf will be laid down close to the target completion date of Aug. 7. There is a contingency plan if the work is delayed by weather or unforeseen conditions.
“If we have to be more than a week, we’ve had a good relationship with the middle school and there is a chance we could have some practices at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center. They’ve been really good to us,” Robertson said.
Robertson was asked if he could think of any negatives to new turf. He considered the question momentarily.
“Well, we haven’t been the fastest team in the world from time to time, and some people think that turf gives speed more of an advantage,” he said. “Maybe there will be sometimes that somebody will come in here with a bunch of fast kids that we can’t handle, and we will look around and say, ‘Man, maybe we should have them in the mud tonight.’”
Robertson stopped and laughed at his answer, realizing his response was about to turn into a positive.
“There’s been a lot of times where we’ve had games that we lost here in the mud that we felt if there was better conditions we would have won,” Robertson said. “You never know. It’s game to game and all about matchups. We’re excited to have it and really looking forward to seeing how it is when it is finished.”
The good definitely outweighs the bad.
Greenbrier West will open the season hosting Pendleton County Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. to christen the new turf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.