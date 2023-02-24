charmco — A scoreless quarter is never good.
In a sectional championship game against a state tournament-tested team, the magnitude of such an occurrence can be greatly amplified.
Being shut out 11-0 in the second frame after rolling to a 15-8 first-quarter lead against No. 2 seed Webster County in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 girls basketball championship Friday at Greenbrier West High School didn’t appear to phase the No. 1 Cavaliers much, as it turns out. The hosts collected themselves and finished strong in the fourth period to nab a thrilling 47-46 victory over the Highlanders and earn the West girls’ first sectional championship since 2002.
Maddie Fields drained a 3-pointer from the right corner with 15.6 seconds left in a frantic fourth quarter to put the Cavaliers back in the lead and cap a spirited surge that saw West rally from being down 38-27 on a baseline drive by Webster’s Sydney Baird early in the fourth to eventually tie the game several times down the stretch. One of the deadlocks came at 40-all when West’s Ava Barclay stole the ball in front of the Webster bench and drove downcourt for a two-pointer that made it 40-40 with 1:44 to play. Baird canned two free throws to push Webster back out in front 42-40, then Fields converted a baseline drive for a 42-42 score.
Baird next scored an easy deuce in the lane for a 44-42 Webster lead with 55 seconds left, before West’s Preslee Treadway put in two points at a tough angle inside to once again tie the game, this time at 44-44 with 39.8 ticks left.
Baird again answered for the Highlanders, sinking both ends of a one-and-one to leave her squad up 46-44 with 32.1 seconds to go and set the stage for the thrilling finish.
After the clinching goal for Fields, who buried four treys and finished with a team-high 19 points, Webster County had a missed field goal on the interior as well as a pair of missed foul shots in the closing seconds. Greenbrier West’s Meagan Poticher rebounded the second missed freebie on the other end, and the Cavaliers held on to earn sectional bragging rights.
“We have not won a sectional championship since 2002 so this is big for us,” said Greenbrier West head coach Mark Agee. “I mean, these girls, girls that work hard, I mean they deserve every bit of it.
“(We) got cold shooting (in the second quarter). They got inside our defense, I don’t know, six or seven times pretty good, so we tried to make some adjustments, got back into a 2-3 for a little bit, which calmed them back down. I think what helped us is when we started calming down and making shots, then they (Webster) started stressing a little bit. Then we came back into our pressure defense there and honestly that started (the rally).”
“We knew it was gonna be a dog fight,” Agee continued. “In the beginning, in the locker room, I mean that’s what we talked about. It’s going to be dog fight and the thing I told them is you gotta keep pushing. This wasn’t going to be one of those games you win by 20 points. It was gonna be, honestly, I thought it’d be a 6- to 8-point game; it ended up being a one-point game. They knew it was gonna be a dog fight. They didn’t give up the entire time. I couldn’t be prouder of them. There was no individual player here tonight. It was a team effort. Good defense, good offense, and that’s the reason we come out on top.
“I’ll tell ya, you coulda just about saw me in tears out there. I’m so proud of these girls, the hard work they put in. and the history. I mean, first sectional championship since 2002. Twenty years without a sectional championship; that’s something they’ll be able to tell their kids, their kids will tell their kids for the rest of their lives. and one step away from going down to The Big Show.”
“It was a good, physical basketball game,” said Webster County assistant coach Ryan Baird. “We knew what we were going to do. We just talked about it there in the locker room. They didn’t show us anything we hadn’t prepared for. We’re dealing with high school girls, a young team.
“Sometimes they (especially the younger players) lose what they’re doing. There in the third quarter, we had two or three times, we’d throw the ball and she should have had the layup before she dumped it in. ... The girls first thing, all of a sudden they would come out of there and start throwing the ball around. That’s just girls. That’s just girls under pressure … and then with the press, we practiced that all week, their press.
“We got the wrong girl taking the ball out and the girl panics. It’s just youth; I thought they played hard, our kids. That’s what I told them, I told them defensively that’s the best I’ve probably seen them play defensively; rebounding (I don’t think they got many second shots). I don’t think offensively, they got one or two offensive boards to points.
“Like I told them in there, everything was tight so our shots were off. You gotta take it to the hole and see some easy shots so you can see the ball go through the basket.”
Sydney Baird finished with 27 points to pace the Webster County effort.
In support of the the 19-point Fields effort, Barclay closed with 10 for the Cavaliers, and Treadway scored nine.
The first quarter was all Greenbrier West, as Fields started things off with a baseline runner, then later added two 3-point goals — the second from the right wing with about a minute to play — to help stake the Cavaliers to a 15-6 lead as the quarter wound down.
Baird scored in transition at the buzzer to pull the Highlanders to within seven points, 15-8. She then initiated an 11-0 second-quarter effort for Webster County by sinking one of two foul shots at the 5:24 mark of the second frame, then Webster’s Josie Mathes netted a deuce off an assist from Emily Taylor, followed by a Baird steal and her two points on the other end, to whittle the Webster deficit to two, 15-13.
As the Cavaliers remained cold from the field, the Highlanders maintained the tempo the rest of the way and took a 19-15 lead into halftime.
The Cavaliers defeated Webster County 68-62 at Charmco on Jan. 31 in the only regular season matchup.
The Region 3 co-finals are set for Thursday, March 2. West (17-5) will host Section 1 runner-up River View, while Webster County (17-7) will visit Section 1 champion James Monroe.
With a win Thursday, West would advance to the state tournament for the first time since 1987.
James Monroe won Section 1 55-34 on Wednesday.
Email: skeenan @register-herald.com
@register-herald.com;
follow on Twitte
@gb_scribe
Webster County
Hannah Wayne 2, Emily Taylor 5, Josie Mathes 4, Allie Key 8, Sydney Baird 27
Greenbrier West
Ava Barclay 10, Maddie Fields 19, Preslee Treadway 9, Abigail Thomas 5, Brilee Redden 4
WC: 8 11 17 10 — 46
GW: 15 0 12 20 — 47
Three-point goals — WC: 0; GW 7 (Barclay 2, Fields 4, Thomas). Fouled out: Baird (WC)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.