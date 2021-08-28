BUFFALO — Dalton Jones' 20-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted Buffalo to a 21-20 win over Greenbrier West.
Kadin Parker had a hand in West's first two touchdowns. He scored on a 19-yard run in the first quarter, and Ty Nickell's two-point run gave the Cavaliers an 8-0 lead in the second quarter.
Parker then caught a 48-yard pass from Cole Vandall in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 14-14 to send it to overtime.
West scored on a 2-yard TD by Josh Jones but could not cash in on the conversion. Then Dalton Jones scored his TD and Taylor Reedy kicked the PAT to end it.
The Cavaliers ran for 182 yards, led by 88 from Nickell. Vandall was 7-of-13 for 98 yards.
Greenbrier West (0-1) travels to Summers County (1-0) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
GW (0-1): 0 8 6 0 6 — 20
B (1-0): 0 6 8 0 7 — 21
Second quarter
GW: Kadin Parker 19 run (Ty Nickell run)
B: Bradley Harris 54 pass from Bryce Downey (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
B: Downey 32 run (Chase Lovejoy run)
GW: Parker 48 pass from Cole Vandall (conversion failed)
Overtime
GW: Josh Jones 2 yard run (conversion failed)
B: Dalton Jones 20 yard run (Taylor Reedy kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GW: Ty Nickell 14-88, Kadin Parker 12-54, Cole Vandall 20-40. B: Chase Lovejoy 9-30, Bradley Harris 5-25, Dalton Jones 2-17, Andrew Clendenin 3-21
PASSING — GW: Cole Vandall 13-7-3-98. B: Bryce Downey 5-8-1-101, Josh Moody 1-3-1-1
RECEIVING — GW: Kadin Parker 3-61, Chase McClung 2-10, Ty Nickell 1-18, Josh Jones 1-6. B: Bradley Harris 2-70, Cameron Kearns 1-16, Dalton Jones 1-4, Chase Lovejoy 2-1
TAKEAWAYS — GW: 2 INT, 1 Fumble. B: 3 INT, 3 Fumbles