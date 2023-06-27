The signs certainly point to Cole Vandall being a defensive guy.
The Greenbrier West rising senior was a key member of the Cavaliers defense that registered a state-best five-game shutout streak to start the season and finished with eight shutouts on the season during a 10-2 season.
Vandall finished the year being named a second-team Class A all-state defensive lineman, finishing with 65 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception. For good measure he blocked a kick. Vandall joined Ethan Holliday as two members from that stingy defense named to the all-state second team.
Last winter he not only won the Class A 215-pound wrestling title, he also won by pinfall, giving Greenbrier West the Class A team title.
With that impressive resumé, you’d assume he favored defense where he excelled at defensive end. That isn’t the case.
A quarterback, Vandall said he enjoys throwing passes rather than being the guy trying to sack the signalcaller.
“I like defense, getting to hit people,” Vandall said. “Especially last year when we had a long (streak) of people not scoring on us. But offense is my favorite.”
Last season he split time at quarterback with fellow junior Tucker Lilly (who is just returning to workouts after being sidelined with a hand injury). and he completed 29 of 51 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 429 yards and six touchdowns.
Both QBs return for the Cavaliers, who suffered their only two losses to Class A runner-up James Monroe.
Will the Cavs reprise the two-headed quarterback this season? During the Cavaliers three-game playoff run he didn’t attempt a pass, lining up in other positions.
“I’m not sure how it’s going to go but that’s the way it’s looking right now,” Vandall said. “It’s whatever the coaches want. If they want me there full-time, I’ll play there full-time, and if they don’t want me there I won’t play there, or if they want us to switch.”
He is a typical Cavaliers player, possessing the ability to excel at several positions.
Vandall was the Cavs’ second-leading rusher behind graduated all-stater Ty Nickell. He has concerned himself this summer with improving his passing game.
“Get better placing the ball, accuracy, know the plays, keep my reads down good,” Vandall said of his preseason camp goals.
“I don’t know if we are going to throw the ball more, but I know we can throw the ball.”
He thinks the corps of current pass catchers will allow for the pass game to flourish.
“We’ve got some good receivers this year and I think we can definitely get them open and hit them with a pass,” Vandall said. “Ethan Holliday is a great receiver (and likely will get an opportunity to play in the backfield as well this fall). We have a new sophomore this year, real tall, very good kid, Colton Dunbar (a 6-foot-4 transfer from Greenbrier East). We have Evan Vandall, Isaac Agee, and when Tucker is healed up with his hand, he’s a very good receiver, too, and a great quarterback.”
As a quarterback, Vandall has set some goals he believes are attainable.
“Get my completion rate (which was 57 percent last fall) and hopefully throw for more yardage,” he said.
The Cavaliers are currently without a head coach after Toby Harris stepped down. Harris had come out of retirement to coach the team the last five seasons. He was also the coach at West when it first opened in 1968.
“I wouldn’t say it was a shock, but it is a little sad,” Vandall said. “Coach Harris was always at my wrestling meets, baseball games and was our coach in football. It’s a little sad not having him there. But he has to do his own thing. He has grandchildren.”
The new coach is expected to be hired soon. Interviews were conducted at the beginning of the week.
