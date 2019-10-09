white sulphur springs — The Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) has selected The Greenbrier to host its 2019 VGA National Championship golf tournament Oct. 27-30.
The Greenbrier carries a stellar global reputation for its spectacular golf courses, having hosted the Ryder Cup in 1979, the 1994 Solheim Cup and a PGA Tour FedExCup event since 2010. This year, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier began the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.
“The Greenbrier is thrilled to host the VGA National Championship,” said Greenbrier president Dr. Jill Justice. “Our courses have a long tradition of hosting golf’s biggest events, and The Greenbrier has a deep connection with the military that dates back before the Civil War. We are excited to host these incredible athletes, and we look forward to providing an experience they will long remember.”
“It’s an honor to add The Greenbrier to our roster of prestigious VGA Championship sites, which includes Pinehurst #2, Fallen Oak, The Olympic Club, and TPC Harding Park,” said VGA President and CEO Joshua Peyton, a retired Army Captain and Army Ranger.
For the VGA, the 2019 season-ending event will showcase the determination and accomplishments of players and their families, as wounded veterans and Purple Heart recipients will make up nearly half the field. Competitors range from enlisted personnel to two-star generals, spanning the Korean War through Post 9/11 veterans. The field features 95 players advancing from four regional championships that will compete for a coveted Red Jacket, which is ceremoniously awarded to the overall male and female VGA National Champions from four divisions of competition: Male Veteran, Female Veteran, Combat Wounded (Purple Heart), and Family Member. Each division contains four flights of competitors as determined by their handicap index.
For the players, the opportunity to travel and compete for the VGA National Championship is an honor in and of itself, as the season encompassed 350 tournaments for over 7,000 VGA members from 48 states over a six-month period. Since being founded in 2014, the VGA has hosted over 1,500 golf tournaments and more than 100,000 rounds of golf nationwide for Veterans and their family members.
“The VGA utilizes golf as an alternative therapeutic activity, offering Veterans and their families an impactful way to connect and compete on the golf course,” Peyton added.
VGA membership is open to all U.S. veterans — wounded, non-wounded, disabled, active duty and retired — as well as to their family members, who are at least 18 years of age. More information is available at www.vgagolf.org.
The public is encouraged to attend the championship and cheer on the troops.