Greenbrier East's Summers signs with national champs

Greenbrier East’s Daisha Summers was fully bought in to signing with Glenville State long before the Pioneers made their run to the national championship last month.
The title simply solidified that fact.
“I went to two camps at Glenville (last summer) and the bond I felt with the players there was strong,” Summers said on Thursday, after officially signing her national letter of intent in the ceremony at the school.
“I love the way (coach) Kim (Stephens) coaches her kids. She has a very family-oriented team and that was very important to me.”
That national title?
“That was just the icing on the cake,” Summers said.
The Spartans standout had a big year on the court, averaging 18 points and 8.9 rebounds Greenbrier East advanced to the Region 3 co-final before falling to George Washington.
She transferred to Greenbrier East from Wyoming East for her senior season.
She was an integral part of the Warriors 2021 state championship team, averaging 10.3 points and shooting 43 percent from the field. She also averaged 6.8 rebounds and close to three steals per game.
At Glenville she will be reunited with Wyoming East teammate Sky Davidson, who played big minutes for the Pioneers on their run to the national title.
“We talk all the time and she told me congratulations when I made my decision (to go to Glenville) and said he can’t wait to get our old duo together again,” Summers said. “It was great to see my old teammate go up there and earn her playing time and get that opportunity. I want to do the same thing. Bust my butt and work hard to earn a position.”
Aside from a championship on her resume, Summers said that playing from coach Jim Justice, also the Governor of West Virginia, was a career highlight.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without him,” Summers said. “He really helped me get my (basketball) IQ where it needed to be to get to the next level. He fixed things in my game that I didn’t even realize were important, like my passing and some things with my shot. I would say playing for (Justice) was definitely a career highlight.”
Summers said that losing in the co-Regional this season ended the season on a sour note.
“I really wanted to make another run in Charleston so not being able to do that was a letdown of course,” Summers said. “I wanted to play at a higher level, I got to do that and I do think it helped me. But there were times I missed being at Wyoming East.”
The mentors, she noted, have been far and wide. She said her favorite player coming up was Diana Taurasi.
“She is a player I always watched, and she wore No. 3, so I have always picked the No. 3 as my number,” Summers said.
She credits her moms, Nikita Manns and Brooke Shrewsbury, with helping her along the way as well.
Last week she played in the Scott Brown Classic girls’ game, the first since 2011, and played well, scoring 13 points, and grabbing eight rebounds.
“That was a lot of fun, and an honor for me to play with some of the girls I’ve been playing with and against since I was in sixth grade,” Summers said.
Now she is focused on the future.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Summers said. “It was a lot of fun watching (Glenville) advance through the tournament. I watched the national championship game. (Stevens) sent me their semifinal game and I got to watch that. I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”