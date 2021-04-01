Greenbrier East sharpshooter, William Gabbert made it look easy Thursday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Gabbert scorched the nets for a game-high 34 points and guided the Spartans (8-1) past Wyoming East, 92-57, in the final game from day two of the New River CTC Invitational.
“(William) is just an incredible player. He has a very high IQ and he is a very unselfish player,” Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles said. “He has the sweetest jumper in the state. He is just now starting to understand our offense and shots are not forced. He is getting all of his shots in the flow of the offense.”
Playing without starting point guard, Chase York, the Warriors struggled with the pressure from Greenbrier East all night. However, the effort from his team still left Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks a bit frustrated.
“We are still way better than what we showed tonight. You just have to play hard. It starts on defense,” Brooks said. “There were several times coming out of timeouts, you tell them one thing, then they come out and do the exact opposite. We knew before the game Gabbert was the guy. We wanted no open looks and to contest everything, but we didn’t do it.”
When the first quarter horn sounded, the Spartans already held a commanding, 31-7 lead. The lead was 25 points at the break and Gabbert had scored 26 points, including a buzzer beater to end the half.
Also playing somewhat shorthanded, the Spartans never appeared to miss a beat all night.
“We have taken the next guy up approach and this is kinda how it has been the last four games and even in the Beckley game. I have been telling people all along that this is one of the deepest teams that we have had,” Coles said. “We have guys that have started in the past now coming off the bench and playing good minutes for us. We have been fortunate to have a deep bench and have guys come in and play with confidence.”
Gabbert finished with 34 points, including seven 3s, while Monquelle Davis added 13 to go along with nine each from Quentin Wilson and Tucker Via.
Garrett Mitchell led the Warriors with 18 points.
Greenbrier East plays Saturday in the NR CTC against Class AAA No.3 Shady Spring at 8 p.m. Wyoming East (3-6) is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Chapmanville.
Wyoming East (3-6)
Tanner Whitten 5, Garrett Mitchell 18, Chandler Johnson 8, Tucker Cook 6, Nathan Parsons 3, Jacob Howard 6, Connor Lusk 6, Bryson Huff 5. Totals: 21 9-13 57.
Greenbrier East (8-1)
Quentin Wilson 9, Tucker Via 9, Monquelle Davis 13, Aaron Griffith 2, William Gabbert 34, Sam Aultz 5, Adam seams 7, Jude Libby 6, Bryson Brammer 6, Cole Withrow 2. Totals: 36 7-9 92.
Score by quarters
WE: 7 18 22 10 — 57
GE: 31 18 25 18 — 92
3-point goals: WE: 6 (Mitchell, Parsons, Howard, Lusk 2, Huff), GE: 13 (Davis, Gabbert 7, Aultz, Seams, Brammer 2, Libby ). Fouled out: None
Westside outscored Greenbrier West by nine points in the first and fourth quarter to defeat the Cavaliers, 75-57 Thursday in the New River CTC Invitational inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center..
“I thought we played pretty good tonight. Our man-to-man defense was lacking a little, but when we went to that 1-3-1, it seemed to puzzle them a bit and we were able to push the ball.up the floor and extend the lead.,” Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins said.
The win was the fourth victory in a row for the surging Renegades who were led by the trio of Evan Colucci, Daniel Reed and Ethan Blackburn who all scored in double figures. Colucci scored 20, while Reed added 19 and Blackburn finished with 18. Jaxson Cogar scored nine.
“Right now we are playing pretty good basketball,” Jenkins said.The last three or four games we have come together as a team and our chemistry was much better. Our bench has been playing well also.We are just trying to put it all together and build on it down the line.”
After a disappointing performance against Webster County Wednesday, Greenbrier West head coach Jared Robertson saw a much better effort from his team.
“I thought our kids responded a lot better than last night in a big game,” Robertson said. I thought we changed defenses and ran our offense a lot better tonight. I know the final score doesn’t show it, but I think we took a step forward today.That is a great basketball team and we were in a battle for almost the whole game.”
Westside is back in action Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the NR CTC Invitational against Princeton, while Greenbrier West travels to Class A No. 3 James Monroe Tuesday.
Westside (7-3)
Ethan Blackburn 18, Westley Browning 3, Jaxon Cogar 9, Evan Colucci 20, Daniel Reed 19, Glen Adkins 4, Hunter Lester 2.
Greenbrier West
Chase McClung 7, Brandon Oscar 22, Gabe Medlin 3, Chase Boggs 10, Lawson Vaughan 13, Michael Kanode 2.
Score by quarters
W: 25 13 19 18 — 75
GW: 16 12 20 9 — 57
3-point goals: W: 7 (Browning, Colucci 6), GW: 2 (Oscar, Boggs). Fouled out: None